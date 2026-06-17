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NUP's Ninye Tabz taken from Kamwokya

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:18 - 17 June 2026
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Ninye Tabz
NUP photographer and human rights activist Ninye Tabz has reportedly been picked up by security operatives in Kamwokya, according to the party's Secretary General.
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  • Human rights activist and photographer Ninye Tabz has been picked up by security operatives.

  • Tabz, whose real name is Andrew Natumanya, works with the National Unity Platform.

  • NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said Tabz was taken from Kamwokya.

  • Authorities had not commented on the incident by publication time.

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Security operatives have picked up human rights activist Ninye Tabz, whose real name is Andrew Natumanya.

The development was announced by David Lewis Rubongoya, the Secretary General of National Unity Platform (NUP), where Tabz works as a photographer.

In a post on X, Rubongoya said Tabz was taken from Kamwokya by unknown security operatives.

"We've just been informed of the abduction of @NinyeTabz from Kamwokya a short while ago. He has been whisked away in a drone. The lawlessness continues!" Rubongoya posted on X.

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By publication time, security agencies had not issued any statement regarding Tabz's whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

The incident comes amid continued complaints from opposition leaders and human rights activists over alleged abductions and arrests by security operatives.

This is a developing story...

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