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Lukwago taken to Makindye for court arraignment

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 14:32 - 17 June 2026
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Erias Lukwago emerging from the Kira Road Police station
The former Kampala Lord Mayor was driven from Kira Division Police station, a few minutes past 2 pm toward Makindye.
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Lawyer Erias Lukwago has been taken to Makindye, where he is expected to be arraigned in court.

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The former Kampala Lord Mayor was driven from Kira Division Police station, a few minutes past 2 pm toward Makindye.

Emerging from the police station, Lukwago looked frail as he was accompanied by his lawyers and family members.

Several of his supporters, family members and media personnel had camped at the station since the news emerged that he was detained there.

Doreen Nyajura, who served under Lukwago as Deputy Lord Mayor, said during the lunch hours, he was abruptly  taken away toward Makidye.

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“Lordmayor  Erias Lukwago , being driven at breakneck speed to Makindye magistrates court, we have been told!,” she announced.

Lukwago is expected to to be charged with treason related offices.

Reports indicate that his charge has been joined to that of Col Dr Kizza Besigye, whom he has been representing.

Lukwago linked Besigye's treason case

According to state prosecution, Lukwago is directly linked to meetings allegedly conducted by Col Dr Kizza Besigye in his plot to overthrow the Ugandan government.

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The charge sheet and court documents filed by the prosecution indicate that one of the meetings that forms part of the state's evidence against Kizza Besigye allegedly took place in Geneva, Switzerland, and was attended by several opposition figures, including Erias Lukwago, Salaam Musumba among others.

The prosecution alleges that between 2023 and November 2024, Besigye, his aide Hajj Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya and others held meetings in cities including Geneva, Athens and Nairobi, where they allegedly sought military, financial and logistical support to overthrow the Ugandan government. 

Court records indicate that investigators are relying on minutes, recordings, electronic communications and witness testimony relating to some of these meetings. The state has also sought to shield the identities of several witnesses it intends to call during the trial.

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