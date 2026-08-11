King Saha was taken from his Kyanja residence by armed men

King Saha was taken from his Kyanja residence by armed men

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King Saha taken by armed men

Singer King Saha has been taken from his Kyanja residence by armed men, with his whereabouts yet to be established.

King Saha was taken from his Kyanja residence by armed men.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said the singer was taken to an unknown destination.

Videos shared online showed armed men wearing JATT-branded jackets at the scene.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement.

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Singer King Saha has been taken from his residence in Kyanja by armed men.

According to National Unity Platform Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, Saha was taken to an unknown destination.

"Artiste King Saha violently abducted from Kyanja. Whisked off to an unknown destination," Rubongoya posted on X.

King Saha had earlier been conducting a drive for his show dubbed Tondeka Ekololo, set for this Friday.

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Artiste King Saha violently abducted from Kyanja. Whisked off to an unknown destination. #StopImpunityUg pic.twitter.com/J1tv4QHuEJ — David Lewis Rubongoya (@DavidLRubongoya) August 11, 2026

Videos showing scenes of violence before the arrest were shared on social media.

Individuals brandishing guns and wearing jackets branded JATT were filmed at the scene.

"The violence of those JATT officers on King Saha’s people is really uncalled for! These are people just selling tickets and advertising for a concert!" Ninye Tabz, a filmmaker affiliated with NUP, posted on X.

Scenes as King Saha was being arrested ahead of his concert at Kololo. pic.twitter.com/WJLznpf2Xl — Kirya Ug 🇺🇬 (@kirya_ug) August 11, 2026

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POLICE IS FIRING LIVE BULLETS AT KING SAHA SUPPORTERS IN KYANJA! pic.twitter.com/m3fNRE5Wbi — Nahabwe Bruce (@brucenahabwe1) August 11, 2026

"Why shoot directly at non-violent civilians and brutally harm and shatter the legs of these young men? No! We can do better!"