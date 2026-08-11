Museveni clarifies on dual citizenship as Ayebare, Musherure and Witonze swear in as ministers

President Museveni has sworn in three ministers and urged them to fight corruption and inefficiency in government.

President Museveni presided over the swearing-in of three ministers at State House Entebbe.

Adonia Ayebare takes over as Foreign Affairs minister.

Kutesa Musherure and Witonze Juma were sworn in as state ministers.

Museveni addressed the dual citizenship issue that had delayed Parliament’s approval of Ayebare and Musherure.

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President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday presided over the swearing-in of three ministers at State House Entebbe.

They are Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Shartsi Kutesa Musherure, Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development in charge of Microfinance; and Witonze Juma, Minister of State for Internal Affairs.

“I congratulate them and urge them to focus on eliminating corruption and inefficiency in Government through proper supervision and accountability,” the President posted on X.

President Museveni also commented on the issue of dual citizenship, which had initially blocked Parliament’s approval of Musherure and Ayebare.

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“On dual citizenship, I stressed that while the arrangement was introduced to address Uganda’s difficult history, people must be clear about where their loyalty lies,” the President said.

“Ultimately, the East African Federation remains the long-term solution to questions of identity and integration in our region.”