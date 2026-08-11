17 arrested over murder of SC Villa captain David Owori

Police have arrested 17 suspects and recovered an iPhone believed to have belonged to SC Villa captain David Owori as investigations into his killing continue

Police have arrested 17 suspects in connection with Owori's killing.

An iPhone 14 Pro Max suspected to have belonged to the footballer was recovered at Usafi Taxi Park.

Police also recovered bloodstained shoes, shin guards, pepper spray and a motorcycle.

Investigators say some suspects have identified accomplices who remain at large.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police have arrested 17 suspects over the killing of SC Villa captain David Owori and recovered an iPhone believed to have been stolen from him during the attack.

Kampala Metropolitan Police said the arrests include five key suspects, nine people linked to the main suspects and three people suspected of dealing in stolen phones.

Owori was attacked on the night of August 4, 2026, in Kampala. Police said the attackers robbed him of his mobile phone.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said investigators recovered an iPhone 14 Pro Max suspected to have belonged to Owori at Usafi Taxi Park near Usafi Market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police also searched homes linked to the suspects in Gangu village, Kasubi, where they recovered several items.

These included two pairs of shoes, with one pair bearing bloodstains that police suspect could be linked to the killing.

Investigators also recovered shin guards in a black bag which they suspect belonged to Owori.

Other items included a canister of pepper spray, a motorcycle and other exhibits that police said could help with investigations.

Kawala said the key suspects had given investigators information about their alleged activities and identified several accomplices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said the group allegedly attacked people using paving blocks.

Investigators believe the suspects moved as a gang and attacked unsuspecting people around Nsambya, Nabisaalu, Kirombe and Makindye on the day Owori was killed.

Police suspect members of the same group attacked Owori and robbed him of his phone.

The latest arrests expand the investigation into the footballer's death as detectives seek other suspects who remain at large.

Police said they are tracing other people suspected of belonging to or working with the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the murder are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Kawala said.