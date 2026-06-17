Lukwago set for court arraignment on treason charges

Erias Lukwago is expected in court on Wednesday on treason-related charges after two days in detention following his arrest by security operatives.

People's Front for Freedom (PFF) president Erias Lukwago is expected to appear before a court in Kampala on Wednesday.

The former Kampala Lord Mayor is reportedly to answer treason-related charges that have been sanctioned by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This follows two days of dramatic events surrounding Lukwago's apprehension and detention by military operatives. On June 15, armed personnel picked up Lukwago from his home in Wakaliga and drove him to an undisclosed location.

The arrest came as he was preparing to serve court summons on Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a case linked to alleged threats against opposition politician Kizza Besigye.

Gen Kainerugaba later confirmed he had ordered the operation and posted several messages and photographs relating to Lukwago on X.

He also warned that anyone attempting to serve him court papers would face consequences.

On Tuesday, Gen Kainerugaba announced that Lukwago would be handed over to police.

In one post, he said he had decided to release him after being persuaded by his wife, Charlotte Kainerugaba.

Erias Lukwago

However, he later suggested that he would keep Lukwago in custody for another night before eventually handing him over.

The military chief also posted that Lukwago could expect to spend 10 years in prison.

The detention has drawn condemnation from opposition groups, lawyers and human rights activists.

The Uganda Law Society described the arrest as an attack on legal processes and the administration of justice.

Lukwago is one of the lead lawyers representing Besigye, who is himself facing treason charges before the courts.