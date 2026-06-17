PHOTOS: Latest Akii Bua Stadium visuals stun netizens

New images show rapid progress at Akii Bua Stadium in Lira City

New images show rapid progress at Akii Bua Stadium in Lira City

Fresh images of Akii Bua Stadium have impressed Ugandans as construction accelerates on one of the country's key AFCON 2027 venues.

New images show rapid progress at Akii Bua Stadium in Lira City.

The project is being constructed by Egyptian firm SAMCO ahead of AFCON 2027.

Netizens praised the quality of work and the pace of construction.

Uganda is also developing Hoima City Stadium and upgrading sports facilities at Lugogo alongside Namboole.

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The latest pictures from the construction of Akii Bua Stadium in Lira City have left many Ugandans impressed.

The project, which initially faced criticism over the pace of works, has gained momentum in recent months, with visible progress changing public perception.

Dixon Bond Okello, one of Uganda's renowned sports security specialists, shared recent images of the stadium on X, attracting praise from many users.

The stadium is being constructed by Egyptian firm SAMCO National Construction Company under a government project aimed at improving Uganda's sports infrastructure ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Uganda will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania.

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Construction of Akii Bua Stadium officially began in January 2025 after President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni broke ground for the project construction. Once completed, the US$ 129 million facility will have a seating capacity of about 20,000 spectators and meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards.

SAMCO-The Egyptian firm constructing the Akii Bua Stadium, has exceeded expectations and proven its critics wrong.



The stadium will feature world-class facilities including running track,modern dressing rooms, ample parking, 5 star VVIP, Standard media tribune,dressing rooms, pic.twitter.com/vJce5PxQsu — Dixon Bond Okello (@OkelloDixon) June 17, 2026

"SAMCO-The Egyptian firm constructing the Akii Bua Stadium, has exceeded expectations and proven its critics wrong.

"The stadium will feature world-class facilities including running track,modern dressing rooms, ample parking, 5 star VVIP, Standard media tribune, dressing rooms," Okello posted on X, "training grounds, indoor facilities all built to globally approved specifications. Based on this demonstrated quality and delivery, I wish Government could consider awarding SAMCO the contract for the Lugogo Indoor Stadium project to ensure top-quality workmanship."

"It was only a matter of time to prove the critics wrong," said Erich Mboowa, a digital journalist.

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Another commenter said: "Waawu they are a real deal ,best at what they do"

The government considers Akii Bua Stadium one of the key venues for AFCON 2027 preparations. The facility will include an athletics track, training grounds, indoor sports facilities, hospitality suites, media facilities and modern dressing rooms.

Uganda is also undertaking major upgrades at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, which reopened in 2024 after extensive renovations. Construction is also ongoing at Hoima City Stadium, another flagship AFCON project expected to host tournament matches. The government is additionally redeveloping the Lugogo Sports Complex in Kampala, which includes plans for a modern indoor arena and upgraded sports facilities.

Officials say the investments will help Uganda meet CAF requirements while creating lasting infrastructure for local sports development long after AFCON 2027.