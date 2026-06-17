Supporters flock Kira Road Police to see Erias Lukwago

Lukwago was transferred to police custody after spending two days in detention following his arrest by security operatives from his home in Wakaliga.

Supporters and leaders of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) gathered at Kira Road Police Station on Wednesday hoping to see former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago following his release from military detention.

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Lukwago was transferred to police custody after spending two days in detention following his arrest by security operatives from his home in Wakaliga.

Among those at the police station was former Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, who said Lukwago was still recording a statement with investigators by midday.

Nyanjura said Lukwago was being accompanied by a legal team led by senior lawyer Medard Lubega Sseggona.

“They told us we'd be able to see him at 1:00pm,” Nyanjura said.

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The former Kampala Lord Mayor's detention has attracted widespread attention since his arrest on June 15.

Lukwago, who also serves as president of the PFF and is one of Dr Kizza Besigye's lawyers, was reportedly picked up by armed security operatives and taken to an undisclosed location.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba later confirmed that he had ordered the operation.

Over the following days, he posted several messages and photographs of Lukwago on X before announcing that he would be handed over to police.

Lukwago is expected to be arraigned before a court in Kampala after reports emerged that the Director of Public Prosecutions had sanctioned treason-related charges against him.

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