‘Lukwago suffered hypertension crisis, spinal disc dislocated in detention,’ lawyers tell court

In their bail application, the defence told court that a blood pressure reading taken from Lukwago about an hour before the court hearing stood at 217/100, which the lawyers said placed him at risk of suffering a stroke.

Lawyers representing Erias Lukwago have told the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court that he suffered recurrence and exacerbation of different medical conditions including severe hypertension crisis and aggravated a spinal injury while in military detention.

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Lukwago appeared Wednesday afternoon before the Makindye court where he was charged with Misprision of Treason. He denied the charge.

According to the charge sheet, Lukwago and others still at large allegedly acted between 2021 and November 2024 in Kampala and Nairobi, Kenya.

The charge names Joel Wakayima, Frank Atukunda, Hajj Obeid Kamulegeya Lutale and Dr Kizza Besigye among the people allegedly involved in the plans.

The prosecution alleges that Lukwago and other people still at large knew about plans to commit treason but failed to report them to the relevant authorities or take reasonable steps to prevent the alleged offence.

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The prosecution team comprised Judith Nyamwiza, Caroline Opiya and Gabriel Obua.

Lukwago was represented by Medard Lubega Sseggona, Samuel Muyizzi, Muhammad Nsereko and Mathias Mpuuga.

The defence team led by Sseggona then informed the magistrate that the defence wished to apply for bail, arguing that bail was Lukwago’s constitutional right.

Among the grounds for bail was that Lukwago had a permanent home in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division, where he lived with his wife and children. He added that the state knew his residence.

The defence also said Lukwago was an advocate of the courts of judicature and had undertaken to attend court whenever required and comply with all bail conditions.

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Erias Lukwago in court (Daily Monitor photos)

Lawyers raise health concerns

Sseggona told court that Lukwago had fragile health and suffered from several medical conditions that required specialised care and constant monitoring.

He said Lukwago suffered from gastritis, which required close supervision of his meals by specialised medical personnel.

He noted that Lukwago must eat small portions at specific intervals and take prescribed medicine under medical supervision. He also requires specialised food.

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Sseggona said Lukwago needed regular monitoring of his blood pressure and oxygen levels.

He added that Lukwago had previously suffered a herniated disc involving the C5 and C6 vertebrae in his neck.

The condition required surgery in Delhi, India, where doctors inserted a metal implant, the defence said.

Sseggona alleged that Lukwago’s treatment during his arrest and detention had dislocated the affected area, leaving him in severe pain.

“Following the brutal arrest and management under detention, the same has been dislocated and his pain is excruciating,” Sseggona told court.

He said Lukwago required urgent neurological assessment and treatment.

The lawyers also told court that Lukwago suffered from respiratory complications that affected his breathing. They said he needed a well-ventilated environment and constant medical observation.

Sseggona said Lukwago also suffered from hypertension, which had worsened because of the events he endured during the previous two days.

The defence told court that a blood pressure reading taken about an hour before the court hearing stood at 217/100, which the lawyers said placed him at risk of suffering a stroke.

Sseggona alleged that Lukwago suffered a sudden rise in blood pressure while in military custody.

He said military personnel later removed him from their facility and that a doctor stabilised him by administering medicine under his tongue before he was taken to a police station.

The lawyers said Uganda’s medical board had previously referred Lukwago for treatment in hospitals in Nairobi and India because his conditions required specialised care unavailable locally.

They also said his doctors had placed him under lifestyle restrictions, including prescribed daily walking routines and a controlled diet.

The defence argued that standard prison meals, including posho and beans, could worsen his health conditions.

Sseggona further told court that Lukwago was 56 years old, had no criminal record and had never absconded whenever courts previously granted him bail.