Bebe Cool drops details on how Mutesi scam began, appeals to Kagame for probe

Bebe Cool has published screenshots he says show how his contact with Jolly Mutesi began and has called on President Paul Kagame to investigate, while Mutesi maintains she was impersonated.

Bebe Cool says his interaction with Jolly Mutesi began after an Arsenal match in London in January last year.

He released screenshots of chats with a contact claiming links to Visit Rwanda, Arsenal and PSG.

The singer has asked President Paul Kagame to investigate the matter.

Mutesi denies involvement and says Bebe Cool was deceived by impersonators.

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Ugandan musician Bebe Cool has released screenshots he says show how his interaction with former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi began before what he now describes as a scam.

The new claims come a day after Mutesi denied any wrongdoing and insisted that Bebe Cool had been deceived by impersonators using her name.

In a fresh post on X, Bebe Cool said the interaction started in January last year when he travelled to London and attended an Arsenal match at the Emirates Stadium.

According to the singer, he was seated near the Arsenal players' bench and noticed a woman he later identified as Mutesi walking through the players' tunnel before kick-off.

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It all started the day i bought tickets to watch an @Arsenal game last year in January at the Emirates stadium.

I was seated on the second row just behind the Arsenal players bench.

The game ended and i received this message followed by a call as i was coming out .

But on this… pic.twitter.com/9iAVQakEPt — Bebe Cool (@BebeCoolUG) June 17, 2026

"It all started the day I bought tickets to watch an @Arsenal game last year in January at the Emirates Stadium. I was seated on the second row just behind the Arsenal players bench," Bebe Cool wrote.

"The game ended and I received this message followed by a call as I was coming out."

Bebe Cool said the woman he saw at the stadium appeared to be dressed the same way as in photographs later sent to him through the messaging platform.

Alongside the post, he shared screenshots of conversations with a contact saved as "Jolly UK Arsenal Stadium".

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In the chats, the person claimed to work with the Rwanda High Commission in London and said she was an ambassador for the Visit Rwanda tourism campaign.

Here we go on how this con artist started on me. pic.twitter.com/S6jcQyAgiQ — Bebe Cool (@BebeCoolUG) June 17, 2026

The individual also claimed links to Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and other football clubs associated with the campaign.

One message reads: "I am do govt work at Rwanda high commission here then also i am ambassador for visit Rwanda so with Arsenal and PSG and other teams that we sponsor."

The screenshots further show discussions about Bebe Cool's music, a possible London listening party and sponsorship opportunities.

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In one exchange, the person told the singer: "Okay i can get u sponsors Bebe."

For those who enjoy investigative journalism and those who want to know how these people can outsmart you in a shot period of time,follow keenly.

And don’t forget much more coming in,that also implicates a family member to jolly as claimed,working at the Rwanda high commission in… pic.twitter.com/HV1oEee4PG — Bebe Cool (@BebeCoolUG) June 17, 2026

Another message states: "Yes theres money we need to talk. Money and your music can travel if you get to rub shoulders into these projects. And i am like literally the Boss coz i report to Kagame himself."

Bebe Cool has since appealed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame to investigate the matter.

Rwandan President Kagame

"Your excellency the president of Rwanda @PaulKagame, i kindly request for an investigation because this lady is dragging your country's name in the mud," he wrote.

Mutesi has rejected the allegations. She maintains that Bebe Cool was scammed by people impersonating her and has urged him to verify his claims before accusing her publicly.