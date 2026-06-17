Did former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi scam Bebe Cool?

Bebe Cool and former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi have traded accusations online after the Ugandan singer alleged she conned him, a claim she strongly denies.

Ugandan music star Moses Ssali, better known as Bebe Cool, has publicly accused former Jolly Mutesi of conning him in a dispute that has spilled onto social media.

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The row started when Bebe Cool claimed on X that Mutesi, who lives in the United Kingdom and follows Arsenal matches, had deceived him.

“This woman @mutesi_jolly stays in the UK and she always watches Arsenal games. She coned me last year in the name of Rwanda, Arsenal football club and now she’s on another big mission. Full story loading……,” he posted.

Mutesi quickly rejected the allegation and suggested Bebe Cool had fallen victim to an impersonator.

“Hello Bebe cool, First and foremost, I regret that you were scammed by an impersonator but please next time use common sense and fact check before making allegations on people’s names. As a public figure you must know better and do better, thank you,” she responded.

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The exchange escalated when Bebe Cool returned with fresh claims. He alleged that Mutesi was directly involved in the scheme and said he possessed evidence linking her to it.

In a lengthy post, he questioned whether a phone number he had was hers and claimed she had worked with another woman to target victims over a long period.

Bebe Cool further alleged that he had identified other victims and that one of them had physically met Mutesi and her associate. He also claimed that money linked to the alleged scheme was received through contacts and accounts in Uganda.

The singer said the matter began when he was discussing his son’s football career. He added that his wife was aware of the conversations and dismissed suggestions that he had remained silent because he is married.

He vowed to release screenshots and more evidence, saying the public would be able to judge the matter for themselves.

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Mutesi later distanced herself from Bebe Cool’s latest post and did not publicly address the new allegations.