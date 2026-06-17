We can't assure you your money is safe with YPA - Government

CMA has clarified that YPA is not regulated under Uganda's capital markets laws and warned that it cannot guarantee the safety of funds committed to the organisation.

CMA says YPA's activities do not fall under its regulatory mandate.

The regulator says it cannot assure investors that money placed with YPA is safe.

CMA emphasised that its clarification is not an endorsement of YPA.

The Authority urged the public to conduct due diligence before investing in any scheme.

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The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has warned Ugandans that it cannot guarantee the safety of money invested with Youth Platform Africa (YPA), saying the organisation's activities do not fall under its regulatory mandate.

In a statement issued on June 16, 2026, the regulator said it had reviewed the activities of Brec Youth Platform Africa Limited, commonly known as YPA, and found that, in its current form, the organisation is not offering securities as defined under the Capital Markets Authority Act.

As a result, YPA is not licensed or supervised by the CMA.

The Authority stressed that its position should not be interpreted as an endorsement of YPA or a confirmation that investments made through the organisation are safe.

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For the pyramid scheme potential victims, please read carefully. @CmaUganda pic.twitter.com/BhVniwNEfF — Marcella Karekye (@MKarekye) June 17, 2026

"For the avoidance of doubt, this clarification is not an endorsement of YPA, nor an assurance of the safety of its activities," the statement said.

The CMA explained that it regulates public offers of securities such as shares, bonds, debentures, investment contracts and units in collective investment schemes.

Any entity offering such products must obtain approval from the regulator and comply with strict disclosure requirements.

Arrangements that fall outside that definition are not subject to CMA licensing or supervision, although they may be governed by other laws.

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The Authority urged members of the public to exercise caution and carry out due diligence before committing money to any investment opportunity.

It also advised investors to deal only with licensed and approved market operators.

Dear @CmaUganda kindly confirm whether Brec Youth Empowerment Africa Limited (also known as Youth Platform Africa) (YPA) is licensed or authorized to offer investment contracts to the public, particularly in goat farming, agroforestry, and agribusiness schemes promising returns… pic.twitter.com/uoEAeHb1Ja — TumukundeTonny(TT) (@TumukundeTT) June 15, 2026

YPA has grown into one of Uganda's most visible youth-focused agribusiness organisations. The group says it started in 2008 as a village association with 21 members before expanding into a company limited by guarantee operating projects in goat farming, maize production, beekeeping, housing and savings schemes.

The organisation claims to have thousands of members across Uganda and has received public praise from government officials for its agribusiness model. In May 2025, President Yoweri Museveni, through a representative, commended YPA's growth and contribution to wealth creation.

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YPA says it now operates large-scale agricultural projects and a SACCO, while pursuing expansion plans across Africa.

The CMA's clarification follows years of public debate about whether YPA's fundraising and investment-related activities fall within Uganda's capital markets regulations. The regulator revealed that it had reviewed the organisation's operations and concluded that they do not currently amount to an offer of securities under the law.