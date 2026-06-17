JK Kazoora on why Gen Muhoozi is losing social media race

JK Kazoora says Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's handling of the Erias Lukwago saga on social media reflects an outdated strategy that could weaken his online influence.

Celebrated Ugandan marketer and media strategist J.K Kazoora has warned Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba that his recent social media strategy risks damaging the influence he has spent years building online.

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Speaking about Gen Kainerugaba's posts on Erias Lukwago following the former Kampala Lord Mayor's arrest, Kazoora argued that the military chief's social media team is out of touch with how platforms now work.

“General Muhoozi, just like you did a reshuffle in PLU, you need to have a new social media team because I think they are ten years behind. The world has moved,” Kazoora said.

He noted that Gen Kainerugaba's online popularity grew during an era when controversy attracted followers.

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Kazoora said Muhoozi’s old posts targeting international celebrities such as Jay-Z and Beyoncé, comments about Kenya, Nigeria and the Uganda-Rwanda dispute helped boost his visibility and follower numbers.

“People came after him, but they also followed him. This was good,” Kazoora said.

However, he argued that social media has since changed from a follower-driven ecosystem to one dominated by algorithms that prioritise user interests.

“It is now interest-algorithm media. That is why on X you have ‘Following’ and ‘For You’ options and people always go for the latter because that is where their interest is,” he said.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

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Kazoora singled out Gen Kainerugaba's decision to post images of Lukwago after his arrest as a major mistake.

“What your team just did is a career breaking moment. You can arrest him, but posting those pictures in the ‘basement’... you need a new team. That was a classic mistake. That man is one of the most loved politicians in this country…and a Muganda,” he said.

The comments come after Gen Kainerugaba posted several images of Lukwago following his arrest. The posts triggered criticism from opposition leaders, lawyers and human rights activists.

Despite being one of Uganda's most followed political figures, Gen Kainerugaba's X account has stagnated at about 1.3 million followers.

This is below President Museveni's roughly 3.7 million followers and Bobi Wine's 2.7 million. Major media brands such as NTV Uganda, Daily Monitor and NBS Television also command significant online audiences.

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