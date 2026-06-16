Lukwago's plight: Byanyima makes emotional plea to President Museveni

The head of UNAIDS is hoping for the president to reign in on his son and Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who on Monday claimed responsibility for the abduction to torture of Mr Lukwago.

Winnie Byanyima said she was devastated by Lukwago's arrest and treatment.

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She accused Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba of acting above the law.

Lukwago was reportedly taken from his Wakaliga home by security operatives.

Winnie Byanyima, the wife of opposition politician Kizza Besigye, has made a plea to President Museveni over the treatment of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago following his arrest by security operatives.

The head of UNAIDS is hoping for the president to reign in on his son and Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who on Monday claimed responsibility of the abduction to torture of Mr Lukwago.

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Byanyima said on Tuesday morning that she was devastated by what had happened to Lukwago, who is one of Besigye's lawyers and a co-lead of his defence team.

“His abduction, torture and public humiliation are not just an attack on one man. They are an assault on the rule of law itself,” Byanyima wrote.

She directly addressed President Museveni, accusing his son, Chief of Defence Forces, of acting above the law.

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“President @KagutaMuseveni, your son and army commander has repeatedly demonstrated that he is above the law. He threatened to kill @kizzabesigye1, defied court processes, and now @EriasLukwago_ co-lead of Besigye's defence team has been brutalised,” she said.

Byanyima questioned whether courts and legal processes could function properly if powerful individuals ignored them.

“What meaning is left in a court case when one man holds such unchecked power? What protection exists for prisoners, lawyers, judges or ordinary citizens?” she asked.

Her remarks came after Lukwago was reportedly taken from his home in Wakaliga by security operatives on June 15. His handlers said security personnel surrounded the residence before driving him to an undisclosed location.

Gen Kainerugaba later confirmed that he had ordered the operation. Since then, he has posted several messages and photographs of Lukwago on X, including one captioned “Ongea Kiswahili” and another stating: “He keeps saying 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry'. It won't help him now.”

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Reports indicate that Lukwago had been preparing to serve court summons on Gen Kainerugaba in a case linked to alleged threats against Besigye. The summons were reportedly issued by Justice Emmanuel Baguma.

Lukwago is the president of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) and has long been one of the government's most outspoken critics.