Gen Kainerugaba shares second Lukwago photo

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has posted a second photo of Erias Lukwago since his arrest, saying any apology from the former Kampala Lord Mayor would not help him.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has shared another photo of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on X.

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It is the second image Gen Kainerugaba has posted since Lukwago’s arrest on Sunday.

The CDF captioned the latest photo: “He keeps saying ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry’. It won’t help him now.”

The post came hours after Gen Kainerugaba shared an earlier image of Lukwago accompanied by the words, “Ongea Kiswahili,” a Swahili phrase that loosely translates to “Speak Swahili.”

Lukwago was reportedly taken from his home in Wakaliga by security operatives. His handlers said armed personnel surrounded the residence before driving him to an undisclosed location.

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Gen Kainerugaba later confirmed that he had ordered the operation.

In another post, he rejected calls for leniency after lawyer Tonny Tumukunde appealed for mercy, citing Lukwago’s health condition.

“Advise Lukwago to learn from you. He has been fighting me with Besigye for many decades. We are going to finish it now,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

Lukwago is the president of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) and one of the lawyers representing opposition politician Kizza Besigye.

The former Kampala Lord Mayor has been a long-time critic of President Museveni’s government and has frequently challenged government actions in court.

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The latest post is likely to intensify debate over Lukwago’s detention, which has drawn attention across political circles and social media.