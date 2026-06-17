Ex-Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi moves to sue Bebe Cool over scam allegations

Bebe Cool and Jolly Mutesi dispute heads toward the courtroom, with Mbidde & Co. Advocates acting on behalf of Mutesi

Bebe Cool and Jolly Mutesi dispute heads toward the courtroom, with Mbidde & Co. Advocates acting on behalf of Mutesi

Jolly Mutesi has given Bebe Cool 48 hours to retract and apologise for allegations that she scammed him, warning that legal action will follow if he fails to comply

Jolly Mutesi has threatened to sue Bebe Cool over allegations that she scammed him.

Her lawyers say she never communicated with the singer and has no link to the disputed phone number.

The legal notice cites earlier public warnings about fraudsters allegedly impersonating Mutesi.

Bebe Cool maintains he has evidence and has called on President Paul Kagame to investigate.

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Former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi has threatened legal action against Ugandan musician Bebe Cool over allegations that she scammed him.

Through her lawyers, Mbidde & Co. Advocates, Mutesi issued a notice of intended legal proceedings on June 17, 2026, demanding that the singer withdraw the claims, apologise and stop making further allegations.

The latest development escalates a public dispute that began earlier this week when Bebe Cool accused Mutesi of conning him through promises linked to Rwanda, Arsenal Football Club and sponsorship opportunities.

In a letter addressed to Bebe Cool, whose real name is Moses Ssali, Mutesi's lawyers described the allegations as false, defamatory and malicious.

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The lawyers said Mutesi had never communicated with the singer and had no connection to the telephone number he recently published on social media.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Our Client has never at any material time engaged in any dealings, correspondence, or nexus whatsoever with you,” the letter states.

The notice also challenges Bebe Cool's claim that the disputed telephone number belongs to Mutesi.

According to the lawyers, the same number was publicly flagged by a social media user identified as Tumwine Daniel on October 4, 2024, as being used by fraudsters to solicit money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The law firm further states that Mutesi had, on October 3, 2024, issued a public warning about people impersonating her for fraudulent purposes.

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The lawyers argue that these warnings show the number was linked to imposters and not their client.

The dispute intensified after Bebe Cool released screenshots of conversations he claims were between him and Mutesi. In the chats, a contact saved as “Jolly UK Arsenal Stadium” claimed links to the Rwanda High Commission, Visit Rwanda, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Bebe Cool also alleged that he met Mutesi at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in London and later received messages and calls from her. He has since appealed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame to investigate the matter.

Mutesi has consistently denied the allegations and insists Bebe Cool was deceived by people impersonating her.

Her lawyers have now given the singer 48 hours to retract the statements, publish an apology approved by them, disclose the sources of his allegations and provide a written undertaking to comply with the demands.

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The notice warns that failure to comply could trigger legal proceedings for defamation, injurious falsehood and related claims.