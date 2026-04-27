Kyambogo releases list of government sponsored students: Gender, district gaps stand out

Kyambogo University’s latest government admissions list highlights major gender imbalances, district dominance, and limited access to sponsorship in several degree programmes.

Kyambogo University’s 2026/2027 government admissions list shows engineering courses remain heavily dominated by male students.

Wakiso and Kampala districts take a large share of government-sponsored places across many programmes.

Some courses have very few government slots, with Sports and Leisure Management admitting only two students.

Najjuuko Grace Ashley and Ayado Clare Cynthia Gift posted the highest visible scores of 54.4 points.

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Kyambogo University’s Academic Registrar has released the National Merit Government Admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year, and the figures reveal sharp gender imbalances, strong district dominance, and limited government sponsorship slots in several programmes.

Engineering remains heavily male-dominated.

In Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, all 13 students admitted on government sponsorship are male.

Bachelor of Engineering in Civil and Building Engineering shows a similar pattern. Out of 12 admitted students, 11 are male and only one is female.

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That lone female is Ayado Clare Cynthia Gift from Soroti, who also emerged as the top student in the programme with 54.4 points.

In Bachelor of Engineering in Automotive and Power Engineering, eight of the nine admitted students are male.

However, the picture changes in some business-related courses.

Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance admitted seven students, and all of them are female.

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The district breakdown also shows strong concentration in Wakiso and Kampala.

Across many programmes, including Architecture, Information Technology, Food Science, and Environmental Engineering, these two districts take a large share of the government-sponsored places.

In Electrical Engineering alone, four of the 12 admitted students come from Wakiso and Kampala.

In Information Technology and Computing, five of the 13 admitted students are from the same two districts.

In courses such as Counselling Psychology, Surveying, and Environmental Science, Wakiso appears repeatedly, with some programmes admitting more than one student from the district.

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Meanwhile, districts such as Kumi, Arua, Oyam, Lamwo, Bukedea, and Pallisa appear only once across the full admission list.

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This highlights the continued gap in access to quality education across Uganda.

The list also shows how limited some government sponsorship slots remain.

Bachelor of Science in Sports and Leisure Management admitted only two students in the first list.

Bachelor of Vocational Studies in Home Economics with Education admitted just one student.

On the other hand, Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Process Engineering admitted 16 students, making it the largest visible cohort in the document.

The highest score on the list belongs to Najjuuko Grace Ashley from Wakiso, who scored 54.4 points and was admitted to Bachelor of Mechatronics and Biomedical Engineering.

She shares the same score with Ayado Clare Cynthia Gift in Civil and Building Engineering.

In Architecture, Alesi Jovia Nasirah from Koboko topped the programme with 53.8 points, standing out as one of the few female students leading in a technical course.

Most admitted students completed A-Level in 2025, but a few had to wait longer for government sponsorship.

Some students listed under Business Administration, Environmental Science, Procurement and Logistics, and Building Economics sat their exams in 2024.

Anzo Alvin from Moyo, admitted to Chemistry, completed A-Level in 2023, showing a two-year wait before securing a government place.

Among the top students, Namubiru Salimah from Kampala led Bachelor of Administrative and Secretarial Science with 47.6 points.

Mulalunda Joan from Bulisa topped Bachelor of Business Administration with 47.6 points.

Natuhamya Lindah from Bushenyi led Economics and Statistics with 54.1 points.

Namugerwa Babirye Noeline from Wakiso topped Counselling Psychology with 55.8 points.

Abinebyona Fortune from Mitooma led Automotive and Power Engineering with 52.7 points.

Sharon Tracy from Kayunga topped Industrial Design with 53.5 points.

Oluel Calvin from Yumbe led Electrical Engineering with 53.0 points.