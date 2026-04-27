UCC unveils latest pay TV, post and courier prices in Uganda

UCC’s latest pricing guide shows that students can save significant money by comparing courier and Pay TV prices instead of choosing the most familiar provider.

UCC’s March 2026 pricing guide shows major price differences among courier companies for the same delivery routes.

Delivering a parcel from Kampala to Gulu can cost between UGX 3,000 and UGX 37,830 depending on the courier used.

Remote districts like Kotido, Kalangala, and Nakapiripirit attract much higher delivery costs than Kampala.

The guide also shows cheaper Pay TV options like Azam offer better value than premium services such as DStv.

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A new pricing guide from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has revealed major differences in courier charges across Uganda, with students among those most affected.

Many students often choose the most familiar courier company when sending documents home for signatures, shipping laptops for repair, or receiving packages from relatives upcountry. However, UCC says that habit could be costing them far more than necessary.

The March 2026 guide, titled Know Your Rates: A Consumer Guide to Pay TV, Post and Courier Pricing, compares official prices from more than 20 licensed courier operators across the country.

The figures show sharp price differences for the same service.

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Every day, we rely on TV, postal, and courier services to stay informed, do business, and stay connected. Under our mandate, we work to ensure these services remain fair, transparent, and responsive to consumers.



We present the Consumer Guide to Pay TV, Post and Courier Pricing,… pic.twitter.com/HlkcArgCTi — UCC (@UCC_Official) April 27, 2026

For a package weighing less than 1kg from Kampala to Gulu, Dafric charges UGX 3,000, while Hesed Holdings charges UGX 9,500. Mash Bus Services asks for UGX 21,240, while Sail Courier charges UGX 37,830 for the same route.

This creates a price gap of more than UGX 34,000 for the same parcel going to the same destination.

Within Kampala’s central business district, the average delivery cost is UGX 6,995. However, prices range from UGX 2,000 charged by eBee Mobility to UGX 36,000 charged by SafeBoda Technologies.

For students from remote districts, costs rise even further.

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Sending a package to Kotido costs an average of UGX 31,273, while Hesed Holdings charges as much as UGX 60,000.

Koboko averages UGX 27,098, Yumbe averages UGX 28,176, and Kalangala averages UGX 30,043. One courier quoted UGX 75,000 for delivery to the island district.

This means a student in Kampala can send a parcel across the city for UGX 2,000, while sending the same item to Nakapiripirit can cost more than UGX 31,000.

International deliveries also show wide gaps.

Sending a parcel under 1kg to the United Kingdom costs between UGX 125,500 with EMS Posta Uganda and UGX 477,000 with Aramex.

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Shipping to India ranges from UGX 149,549 through EHS Logistics to UGX 465,668 through DHL, despite both packages going to the same country.

Within East Africa, Kenya is the cheapest route, with an average cost of UGX 98,239. Dafric offers deliveries there for as low as UGX 20,000.

South Sudan is the most expensive regional destination, with an average cost of UGX 319,700.

The guide also compares Pay TV subscription prices, which matter to students living in hostels and shared apartments.

DStv remains the most expensive option. Its Premium package costs UGX 320,000 per month for 165 channels, but only 15 are local.

Azam’s top package, Azam Play, offers 151 channels for UGX 45,000, while StarSat’s DTH Super package with 128 channels costs UGX 60,000.

For students looking for cheaper options, Azam Pure costs UGX 13,000 per month or UGX 5,000 weekly for 104 channels.

GoTV Lite costs UGX 15,000 monthly for just 10 channels, meaning users pay UGX 1,500 per channel.

By comparison, Azam Play costs about UGX 298 per channel, offering much better value for money.

The UCC guide shows that comparing prices before choosing a courier or Pay TV provider can save students thousands of shillings every month.