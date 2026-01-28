UCC orders NBS to stop split screen adverts during news shows

The Uganda Communications Commission has ordered NBS Television to immediately stop split screen advertising during news and current affairs programmes, ruling that the practice violates broadcasting rules and warning all TV stations to comply.

Uganda’s communications regulator has ordered NBS Television to immediately stop split screen advertising during news and current affairs programmes, saying the practice breaks broadcasting rules.

In a decision delivered on January 27, 2026, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) ruled that NBS breached the Advertising Standards 2019 by airing adverts on the same screen as editorial content during programmes such as Morning Breeze, NBS Frontline and NBS Eagle.

Split screen advertising refers to a technique where a television screen is divided into two or more parts, allowing adverts to appear alongside news or discussion content.

The Commission said this is banned during news and current affairs because it mixes commercial messages with editorial content and can mislead viewers.

The case arose after Adlegal International Limited filed a complaint on January 23, 2025, accusing NBS of repeatedly violating the rules.

NBS argued that what it aired were “squeeze backs”, a format where adverts briefly appear beside programme content.

However, the Commission rejected that explanation, saying any method that shows adverts and editorial content at the same time counts as split screen advertising.

UCC said current affairs programmes include shows that analyse or explain public issues, such as politics, business, religion and culture. It found that NBS breached both the Advertising Standards and the Minimum Broadcasting Standards under the Uganda Communications Act.

Although the Commission found NBS in breach, it chose not to impose a penalty. It said the broadcaster acted under a genuine but mistaken belief and cooperated during the process.

Instead, UCC issued a firm directive ordering NBS to stop the practice immediately. It warned that failure to comply could attract sanctions under the law.

The Commission also issued guidance to all television broadcasters, noting that the problem is not limited to NBS. It directed all stations to immediately stop split screen advertising during news and current affairs programmes.