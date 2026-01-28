Minister Hamson Obua concedes defeat to UPC’s Jalameso after poll rerun

The rerun was conducted at 18 polling stations after Obua challenged the January 15 general election results, citing alleged electoral malpractices.

Outgoing Ajuri County Member of Parliament and Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua, has formally conceded defeat to UPC candidate Fred Jalameso following a parliamentary poll rerun in Ajuri County.

Jalameso of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) was on Tuesday night declared the winner after securing 16,336 votes, edging out Obua of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), who polled 15,568 votes.

The rerun was conducted at 18 polling stations after Obua challenged the January 15 general election results, citing alleged electoral malpractices.

In a press statement dated January 28, 2026, Obua accepted the outcome of the rerun, bringing to an end a closely contested race. “I concede the declared results,” Obua said, adding that he respected the decision of the electorate and the electoral process.

The 45-year-old minister, who has served as Ajuri County MP for several years, expressed gratitude to voters for their support during his tenure. “I thank the people of Ajuri County for granting me an opportunity to serve them as their Area MP,” he said, noting that he had “served the people of Ajuri County and made my contribution to the best of my abilities.”

Obua also pledged to remain active in public service despite his loss. “For the next five years, I pledge to continue serving my country Uganda, my party NRM and the people of Northern Uganda and Lango/Ajuri outside elective politics,” the statement read.