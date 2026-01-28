Makerere University lists ex-guild presidents, staff who won MP seats

Former Makerere Guild President Anna Ebaju Adeke was re-elected as Woman MP for Soroti District.

Makerere University has congratulated its former staff and students who won seats in the 2026 national elections, saying their victories reflect the institution’s lasting role in shaping leaders for public service and national development.

In a statement, the university said the success of its alumni and former staff was “a source of immense pride” and affirmed Makerere’s commitment to academic excellence, free expression and leadership.

“Their success is a strong affirmation of Makerere’s enduring impact and contribution to leadership, public service, and national development,” the university said.

Among those recognised is Crispus Kiyonga, the Chancellor of Makerere University, who was elected Member of Parliament for Bukonzo West.

The university also congratulated Bruce Kabaasa Balaba, chairperson of the university council’s finance and planning committee, who won the Rubanda County West seat.

Former student leaders also featured prominently. Lawrence Alionzi, a former guild president, was elected Lord Mayor of Arua City, while Robert Maseruka, another former guild president, won the Mukono South parliamentary seat.

Makerere also recognised former staff members, including Gyaviira Lubowa Ssebina, a former deputy bursar elected MP for Nyendo–Mukungwe, George Willy Lubega of COVAB, who won Bugangaizi South, and Wilber Manyisa Ahebwa of CAES, elected MP for Nakaseke North.

The university further congratulated re-elected leaders, including Anna Ebaju Adeke (Woman MP for Soroti District), Denis Onekalit Amere (MP for Kitgum Municipality), Gerald Karuhanga (MP for Ntungamo Municipality), Lillian Aber (Woman MP for Kitgum District), and newly elected Phiona Nyamutoro (Woman MP for Nebbi District).

Phiona and Lillian were vice guild presidents while the rest where guild presidents.

Makerere said it values dialogue, democracy and responsible citizenship, and expressed confidence that the elected leaders will serve with dedication, wisdom and integrity.

