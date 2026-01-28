Makerere University criticised for excluding Shamim Nambassa from victory list 

Shamim Nambassa, the 87th Guild President together with then Guild Speaker Gatuya Muchyo Jacque meeting Makerere University Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe

The university last night issued a statement congratulating a number of its current and former staff members and students who were elected to Parliament and local government positions.

Makerere University has come under criticism on social media following the omission of its 87th Guild President, Shamim Nambassa, from an official statement congratulating former staff and students who won seats in the recent general elections.

However, the statement did not mention Nambassa, who was elected Woman Lord Councillor for Kawempe South, prompting a wave of criticism from social media users.

Several commentators questioned the omission, with Eddy Nsubuga asking, “Where is Shamim,” while Abubaker wrote, “Where is Shamim Nabassa on this list?”

Daniel added, “Why did you skip the 87th Guild President,” as Phillip noted that he was “not seeing Hon. Nambasa Shamim, elected city councillor and a former guild president of Makerere University.”

Others went further, linking the omission to wider concerns about the university’s stance on student politics.

Timothy Bulumba criticised the institution, accusing it of suppressing students’ political freedoms and urging it to focus on “academics, research, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Shamim Nambassa

Full list of recognised leaders

In its statement, Makerere University congratulated the following individuals:

Dr. Kiyonga Crispus Walter , Chancellor of Makerere University, elected MP for Bukonzo West .





Mr. Kabaasa Bruce Balaba , Chair, Finance, Planning, Administration and Investment Committee of the University Council, elected MP for Rubanda County West .





Mr. Alioni Lawrence , former Guild President, elected Lord Mayor of Arua City .





Mr. Maseruka Robert , former Guild President, elected MP for Mukono South .





Mr. Gyaviira Lubowa Ssebina , former Deputy Bursar, elected MP for Nyendo–Mukungwe .





Prof. Lubega George Willy , former staff at COVAB, elected MP for Bugangazi South .





Prof. Ahebwa Wilber Manyisa , former staff at CAES, elected MP for Nakaseke North .





Hon. Adeke Anna Ebaju , former Guild President, re-elected Woman MP for Soroti District .





Hon. Onekalit Denis Amere , former Guild President, re-elected MP for Kitgum Municipality .





Hon. Karuhanga Gerald , former Guild President, re-elected MP for Ntungamo Municipality .





Hon. Aber Lillian, former Vice Guild President, re-elected Woman MP for Kitgum District.



Hon. Nyamutoro Phiona, former Vice Guild President, elected Woman MP for Nebbi District.

