NAMED: Top NRM leaders who pushed back against Among, Tayebwa 2nd term

Several senior NRM figures opposed the endorsement of Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa during a closed-door party meeting, but President Museveni overruled the dissent and rallied the party behind the duo’s second-term bid.

The objections emerged during a closed-door Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at State House, where the NRM resolved to endorse Among and Tayebwa as the party’s sole candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Before the decision was adopted, at least three newly elected CEC members openly challenged the endorsement.

Kyotera MP-elect Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, who also serves as NRM vice chairperson for Buganda and State minister for Microfinance, opposed Ms Among’s bid for a second term, Daily Monitor reported. He accused the Bukedea Woman MP-elect of campaigning against him during the just concluded elections, a claim that exposed internal tensions within the party.

The resistance deepened when NRM vice chairperson for Eastern Region and Soroti City West MP-elect Calvin Echodu questioned the endorsement. His concerns were linked to what they described as unresolved “Teso political grievances”. Echodu later asked President Yoweri Museveni to intervene and reconcile leaders from the sub-region.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa also faced criticism. Businessman and NRM Entrepreneurs League chairperson Hajji Hassan Basajjabalaba alleged that Tayebwa worked against his interests during the party’s internal elections. The Deputy Speaker denied the accusation.

Meanwhile, Hajji Iddi Basajjabalaba, the MP-elect for Bushenyi–Ishaka and son of the tycoon, had announced his intention to contest for the Deputy Speaker position. However, his bid was not discussed during the CEC meeting.

Despite the objections, President Museveni backed the endorsement. He urged party leaders to set aside personal grievances and focus on unity. He promised to review what he termed “local issues” raised by dissenting members.

Sources said the President cited the duo’s role in steering government business smoothly, weakening the Opposition in the 11th Parliament, and restoring order in a previously divided House.

The NRM leadership later resolved to forward the endorsed names to the party caucus for adoption on the floor of Parliament.

Under Article 82 of the Constitution, Parliament must have a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker, both chosen by Members of Parliament from among themselves. The Speaker heads the Parliamentary Commission and also chairs the Committee on Appointments and the Business Committee.