British journalist hits at Ssenyonyi over altered Museveni interview

Mzee Asingwire
12:23 - 28 January 2026
Joel Ssenyonyi and Lindsey Hilsum
British journalist Lindsey Hilsum criticised Joel Besekezi Ssenyonyi for sharing a re-edited 2021 interview with President Yoweri Museveni that appeared to misrepresent both the timing and content of the original footage.
British journalist Lindsey Hilsum, the Channel 4 News international editor, has criticised Joel Besekezi Ssenyonyi after he shared an altered video of her interview with President Yoweri Museveni.

Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition and spokesperson of the National Unity Platform, posted a re-edited clip of the interview on X.

The edit appeared to portray the president as struggling to explain his points. It also suggested the interview was recent, yet it was recorded in 2021.

Hilsum publicly corrected the claim, saying the video had been changed by those sharing it and not by her newsroom.

“In the interests of accuracy, this interview is from the last election in 2021, and it has been re-edited by those posting it, not by @Channel4News,” Hilsum commented on Ssenyonyi’s post on X.

The post has drawn mixed reactions online, with some users backing Hilsum’s clarification while others defended Ssenyonyi’s decision to share the clip.

