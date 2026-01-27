5 held, guns recovered as police probe ASP Bagenda murder
Police have arrested five suspects linked to a string of aggravated robberies in the Kampala Metropolitan Area and recovered three firearms.
The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation in Kiti A Zone, Kirinya Parish, Bweyogerere Division, Wakiso District, carried out between January 24 and January 27, 2026.
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Racheal Kawala said the suspects were Amutuhairwe Robinson, a discharged former army officer, Okello Daniel, a guard with Fortebet, Kasango Arafat, Luyirika Joseph Innocent and Alphonse Daniel.
“During the operation, officers recovered three guns and three magazines, among other exhibits,” Kawala said.
She said the suspects confessed to their involvement in the murder of Assistant Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Bagenda, the officer in charge of Ntawo Police Station.
The killing happened on November 23, 2025, at about 10:00am along the Ntawo–Nyenje Road in Mukono District.
“Preliminary investigations indicate that ASP Bagenda was shot dead while on patrol after acting on intelligence related to an armed robbery in the area,” Kawala said.
She added that the suspects also admitted taking part in several aggravated robberies, mainly targeting mobile money operators across the Kampala Metropolitan Area.
Police said they were still hunting for more suspects linked to the crimes.
“We commend our officers for their dedication and professionalism, and we reassure the public that all violent criminal acts will be thoroughly investigated and pursued to their logical conclusion,” Kawala said.