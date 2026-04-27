Cocktails, music and good vibes define April’s final Big Meeting

Lynda Ddane and her boyfriend KasBaby turned up for the Big Meeting

Lynda Ddane and her boyfriend KasBaby turned up for the Big Meeting

Kampala revellers closed April in style as The Big Meeting returned with cocktails, music, food, and meaningful social connections.

The Big Meeting returned to Thrones Bar and Lounge on April 26 for its monthly social experience.

Guests enjoyed making their own cocktails using The Singleton whisky.

Music from Em That Guy, DJ Big E, and Kamali kept the crowd dancing into the evening.

Organisers said the event is designed to help people celebrate themselves and connect freely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By the time the last Sunday of April came around, Kampala already knew where it needed to be.

The Big Meeting returned to Thrones Bar and Lounge on April 26, once again pulling together a crowd that understands the assignment of the last weekend of the month — celebrate the small wins, reconnect, and reset for what lies ahead.

From as early as 11am, the space slowly filled with a familiar rhythm. Friends reunited over easy conversation, first drinks were poured, and the mood settled into that distinct calm that defines The Big Meeting before it fully comes alive.

Because it always does.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organisers said the event is designed to help people celebrate themselves and connect freely

At the heart of it all was the now-signature experience: cocktails made, not served.

Guests stepped behind the bar, aprons on, guided by mixologists as they crafted their own drinks using The Singleton’s smooth single malt whisky.

Some took it seriously, measuring and balancing flavours with intent. Others leaned into the theatre of it, laughing through the process, phones out to capture the moment.

Either way, every glass told a story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around that, the rest of the experience unfolded effortlessly. Plates of food made their way across tables, fashion did what Kampala fashion does — show up and show out — and conversations stretched long enough to turn strangers into acquaintances, and acquaintances into friends.

The Big Meeting is about giving people a space to celebrate themselves and their journeys

Then came the music.

The trio of Em That Guy, DJ Big E, and Kamali took charge of the decks, each adding a layer to the day’s soundtrack.

Em That Guy eased the crowd in with smooth, soulful selections that matched the early afternoon mood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DJ Big E picked it up from there, weaving through genres with ease that kept the energy fluid and the dancefloor growing.

Then Kamali did what he does best.

Kamali did what he does best

Leaning into Afro house and Afro tech, he locked the crowd into a deeper groove, pulling more bodies to the dancefloor as the sun dipped and the evening took over.

It was the kind of transition The Big Meeting has mastered — subtle, unforced, but undeniable.

What started as a laid-back brunch had, once again, become a full-blown party.

Yet, even at its peak, The Big Meeting never loses its essence.

It is not just about the music or the cocktails; it is about the freedom to exist within it. To move, to create, and to connect without pressure.

Simon Lapyem, The Singleton Brand Manager, said this is exactly what the experience continues to deliver.

“The Big Meeting is about giving people a space to celebrate themselves and their journeys. Whether it’s through the cocktails they create or the moments they share, we want every edition to feel personal, memorable and truly reflective of the people in the room,” he said.

By the time the night settled in, April had been properly seen off.

The Big Meeting once again proved why it remains unmatched in Kampala’s social scene, not just as a party, but as a monthly ritual.