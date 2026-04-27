Silo 15 Lounge hosted the April edition of the Silo Daycation in Bugolobi

Silo 15 Lounge hosted the April edition of the Silo Daycation in Bugolobi

Kampala’s party crowd shuts down April in style at Silo Daycation

Kampala party lovers gathered at Silo 15 Lounge for a stylish April Daycation filled with food, cocktails, music, and premium experiences.

Silo 15 Lounge hosted the April edition of the Silo Daycation in Bugolobi.

Guests enjoyed premium food, Don Julio-infused cocktails, and lively entertainment.

Karsten and Friends, DJs, and saxophonist Michael Kitanda kept the crowd entertained.

Don Julio described the event as a monthly celebration for premium fun lovers.

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Sunday has slowly become one of the most happening days of the week, and staying home almost feels criminal lately. Whether it is brunch, a party, or something out of this world, there is always a place to be every Sunday.

Yesterday, Kampala’s soft-life faithful knew exactly where to be - Silo 15 Lounge in Bandali Rise, Bugolobi, for the April edition of the Silo Daycation, powered by Don Julio.

By noon, the city’s big ballers and beauties were already arriving, dressed to impress and ready to toast to April’s wins while looking ahead to what May holds.

The first stop for many was the signature Don Julio canvas, crowned by the unmissable sombrero hat, where guests paused for vogue-worthy photos and vlogs destined for Instagram and Snapchat.

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Guests enjoyed premium food, Don Julio-infused cocktails, and lively entertainment

As the lounge filled up, so did the tables. The spread was generous. Grilled chicken, pork, goat meat, and beef sat alongside sausages and meat on skewers, with mac and cheese and potato wedges completing the savoury side.

For dessert, guests had their pick of doughnuts, cream cakes, and fresh fruits.

Complementing the food were delicious Don Julio-infused cocktails that kept the conversation flowing.

One reveller could not stop praising the Hibiscus Spritz.

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“Who knew tequila could go well with herbal tea!” she wondered, clearly won over by the unexpected pairing.

Another guest was equally impressed by the value on offer.

As the afternoon sun gave way to evening energy, the vibe at Silo 15 proved that a good premium party always has a Don present

“5 cocktails is a very good deal for a starter. I love tequila cocktails, Don Julio has served us really well,” she said, referring to the cocktail package that came with each individual pass.

The soundscape was just as carefully curated as the menu.

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The afternoon opened with Karsten and Friends, whose live band set had guests singing along to soulful ballads.

As the energy shifted, DJs Anslem, Selector Jay, and City Girl took over the decks, while Michael Kitanda added melodic interludes with his magical saxophone rhythms through crowd-favourite hits. The combination kept the dance floor alive between drinks and conversations.

Presiding over it all was the Don Julio brand, which has made the Silo Daycation a signature monthly experience.

“The Silo Daycation is where our premium fun lovers come to celebrate the big and small wins of the month. Don Julio is always proud to deliver such elevated experiences for our consumers,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum, East Africa.