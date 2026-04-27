Juliana takes hit for gracing Muhoozi birthday run

A lot of the comments bore a feeling of betrayal by Juliana’s association with Muhoozi, who they deem a deeply divisive figure, especially among supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine.

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi has come under fire on social media after she appeared at the Gen MK 52 Birthday Run, a marathon held last weekend to celebrate Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 52nd birthday.

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Juliana was seen at Kololo Independence Grounds dressed in the official marathon T-shirt and tight shorts as she joined other participants for the charity run.

The marathon attracted thousands including political leaders, celebrities and supporters of Muhoozi’s Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

Photos and videos of the singer’s appearance, however, triggered mixed reactions, with many users expressing disappointment and anger

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“I deleted all her songs in my phone,” wrote one social media user identified as Ssemuwemba.

Another, Musa, posted: “It’s time to isolate these people.”

Richard Oculu added: “I have loved this woman all along, but now it’s bye bye.”

Some users also threatened to boycott her upcoming concerts.

A lot of the comments bore a feeling of betrayal by Juliana’s association with Muhoozi, who they deem a deeply divisive figure, especially among supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine.

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Many of the negative comments appeared to come from NUP supporters, given the long-standing political rivalry between Bobi Wine and Gen Muhoozi.

The backlash was also fuelled by memories of Juliana’s past closeness with Bobi Wine.

More than two decades ago, the two collaborated musically and became widely associated through their hit song Mama Mbire, which remains one of Uganda’s most memorable collaborations.

Juliana defended

However, not everyone condemned her.

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Journalist Frank Ntambi defended the singer, saying critics were ignoring her previously stated position on political association.

“Those attacking Mummy Taj for attending MK’s birthday are either being deliberately unfair or conveniently forgetful because 2yrs ago, she openly clarified her position and explained her reasons in a way that was honest and grounded,” he wrote.

“Whether one agrees with her or not, that stance was clear and it deserves respect in a system where people are free to associate and support whoever they choose.”

He added that Juliana remains one of Uganda’s most iconic voices and deserves more grace.