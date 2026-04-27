Bobi Wine stings Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu over gutless comments

Bobi Wine said at a recent event in the US that it was disappointing for a senior religious leader to openly admit fear of speaking truth to power

Bobi Wine criticised Archbishop Kaziimba for saying he would not risk death by confronting government like Janani Luwum.

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He said such remarks discourage truth-telling and go against the example of Jesus Christ.

Kaziimba defended his “quiet diplomacy” approach, saying he prefers private engagement over public confrontation.

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine has criticised Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu over his recent remarks defending his decision not to publicly confront government in the manner of the late Archbishop Janani Luwum.

Bobi Wine said at a recent event in the US that it was disappointing for a senior religious leader to openly admit fear of speaking truth to power, especially at a time when many Ugandans are facing oppression and injustice.

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“I have seen religious leaders saying, ‘we are not going to fight for you or the truth because the truth is terrifying.’ Imagine a situation where we are and God’s topmost priest comes out and says that,” Bobi Wine said.

He added that such a message contradicted the very foundation of Christian faith.

“It is as if he’s telling us we should not follow Jesus, because Jesus ended up dead when he spoke truth to power. The things we are talking about are what got Jesus, the likes of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, but we say them anyway because the truth has never been defeated by evil,” he said.

kaziimba

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The criticism follows comments made by Archbishop Kaziimba at St John’s Church, Makerere, where he responded to growing public criticism that he has been too soft on the government compared to Archbishop Janani Luwum, who was killed during Idi Amin’s regime in 1977.

Kaziimba defended what he called “quiet diplomacy,” saying public confrontation was not always the best path.

“Some people have approached me saying, ‘Why don’t you do like Janani Luwum?’ The man did a great job—the man who was killed. Do you think I can make an impact by being killed? Don’t I have a family? Why don’t you be sensitive?” Kaziimba said.

He added: “I have a life to live. I’m not your saviour to carry all your problems. You take them to the Cross. I do my part and leave it to God.”

The Archbishop explained that he prefers what he called the “Nathan approach,” referring to the biblical prophet Nathan who confronted King David privately, rather than the “John the Baptist approach,” where public rebuke led to execution.

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