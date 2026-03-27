Bobi Wine shares upsetting message that religious leaders left his wife at Magere

The Interreligious Council of Uganda visited Bobi Wine's home in Magere in January

The Interreligious Council of Uganda visited Bobi Wine's home in Magere in January

Speaking at a townhall in the US, Bobi Wine said when religious leaders entered his Magere home, they did not prioritise the welfare of his family but made certain demands from his wife

National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has voiced disappointment with religious leaders in Uganda, for failing to stand for justice during a tense period at his home in Magere.

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Speaking at a town hall organised by the Onero Institute in the US, Kyagulanyi said leaders who are expected to guide the nation morally are instead seeking political compromise.

He argued that many voices in politics have been silenced due to such actions.

Bobi Wine singled out the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, revealing their visit to his home left his wife and family more disappointed than comforted.

The visit, he said, at a time when his family was under heavy security restrictions with his wife, Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, and their children confined at home without access to food or visitors.

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When religious leaders entered the home, he said, they did not prioritise the welfare of his family.

Instead, he said they warned his wife against actions that could destabilise the country.

“We have what is supposed to be the highest moral body, the Inter-religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), which comprises leaders of all religious sects in the country who come together in what is supposed to be a moral body,” he said.

“But when the IRCU went into my house, what they were asking my wife today, first was to warn me not to destabilise the country. Secondly was to ask her if I was willing to sit down with President Museveni.”

The Interreligious Council of Uganda visited Bobi Wine's home in Magere in January

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In January 2026, senior clerics under the IRCU visited the Magere residence amid heightened political tension following the general elections.

The delegation, led by Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, said the visit aimed to assess the situation, pray with the family, and verify reports circulating about the siege.

During the visit, Barbie Itungo told the clerics that security forces had restricted movement in and out of the home, leaving the family struggling to access basic needs. She also raised concerns about surveillance and threats to their safety.

The clerics later had a closed-door meeting where reporters were not allowed.

Thereafter, they said their intervention was part of their role to engage political actors during sensitive periods and promote stability. They also sought to independently confirm the situation before taking a public position.

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