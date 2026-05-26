Anita Among sends hearty message to successor Jacob Oboth

Among, who reportedly remains under strict security monitoring with movement restrictions, said she sincerely wished the new leadership success

Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has reached out to and congratulated Jacob Oboth Oboth and Thomas Tayebwa following their election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

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The embattled former speaker said she was joining other MPs in wishing the new leaders success as they take charge of Parliament.

“I join my colleagues in congratulating Rt Hon Oboth Oboth and Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa on their election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament,” she posted on X on Tuesday.

“I have no doubt that your leadership will bolster the legislative agenda and promote outcomes that serve our nation's best interests. I sincerely wish you success in your service to our country,” Among wrote.”

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth Oboth

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Jacob Oboth wins gavel

Oboth, the West Budama Central MP, was elected Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament on May 25, 2026, during a sitting at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

He won the race with 441 votes, defeating Paul Mwiru of the National Unity Platform, who got 60 votes, and Democratic Party president Norbert Mao, who got 15 votes.

Tayebwa, who served under Aming in the last 5 year term also retained the Deputy Speaker seat after securing backing from the ruling National Resistance Movement.

The NRM Central Executive Committee had earlier endorsed Oboth and Tayebwa for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, before the party caucus confirmed them as its candidates for the top House positions.

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President Yoweri Museveni hands instruments of office to reelected Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa

Among Congratulates Successors Amid Probe

Among’s message comes days after she withdrew from the Speaker race.

Her exit followed growing political pressure and a widening corruption probe targeting her. Investigators recently searched her residences in Nakasero and Munyonyo-Kigo and later expanded the operation to Parliament.