President Yoweri Museveni hands instruments of office to reelected Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa

President Yoweri Museveni hands instruments of office to reelected Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa

Museveni says he turned down invite for Arsenal title celebration

Museveni said some of his associates recently invited him to join Arsenal fans celebrating the English club’s first league title in 22 years.

Museveni said he rejected an invitation to celebrate Arsenal’s title win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He urged leaders to focus on poverty and accountability instead of foreign football clubs.

Arsenal won their first Premier League title in 22 years under Mikel Arteta.

Ugandan fans staged major celebrations and street processions across the country.

President Museveni has revealed that he declined an invitation to join celebrations for Arsenal’s Premier League title victory, last weekend .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Museveni said he has little interest in foreign football clubs and wants leaders to focus on fighting poverty in Uganda.

Speaking on Monday, May 25, 2026 during the opening of the 12th Parliament, Museveni said some of his associates recently invited him to join Arsenal fans celebrating the English club’s first league title in 22 years.

“Now the other day, one of my people invited me, that there is something called ‘Arsenal’,” Museveni said.

“I said what is Arsenal? They said it is a European football club, which has done what.. and that I should go and join them to celebrate. Celebrate for what? Please do not divert me! I was a footballer myself but I gave it up in 1966. I am in Uganda.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The President said leaders should instead focus on improving household incomes and monitoring government programmes meant to lift Ugandans out of poverty.

“Those who want can have their Arsenal but start with the people please. How can you celebrate European clubs when your people do not have income?” he asked.

Celebrations broke out across Uganda last weekend following Arsenal’s 2025/26 Premier League triumph under manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal secured the title after Manchester City failed to close the gap, ending the North London club’s 22-year wait for the league crown.

On the final day of the season, Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-1 before captain Martin Odegaard lifted the trophy at Selhurst Park as fans celebrated inside and outside the stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Uganda, thousands of Arsenal supporters held street processions, concerts and watch parties in Kampala, Mbale, Jinja, Kabale and other towns.

Boda boda riders filled roads with chants, horns and music as fans dressed in Arsenal jerseys celebrated late into the night.

At the YES Centre in Nsambya, hundreds gathered to watch Arsenal’s final match and trophy ceremony. In Mbale, fans danced Kadodi through the streets, while police in Kabale urged supporters to observe Ebola prevention measures during celebrations.