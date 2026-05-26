Moses Magogo ‘considering’ resignation from FUFA office amid  pressure from Muhoozi

Magogo is being dragged down alongside his embattled wife and former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among who is facing corruption-related investigations

Moses Magogo is reportedly considering resigning as FUFA president after pressure from PLU.

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Magogo was advised to step down and said he would consider it.

The pressure follows a petition to the IGG by former Uganda Cranes player Mike Mutyaba.

Eng. Moses Magogo is reportedly considering resigning from his position as President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) following growing pressure from the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and a fresh petition before the Inspectorate of Government.

Magogo, according to numerous reports, could be dragged down alongside his embattled wife and former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among who is facing corruption-related investigations

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Last week, unconfirmed reports indicated that Magogo had been summoned for a meeting by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and advised to step down from the FUFA presidency.

Journalist and former Uganda Sports Press Association General Secretary Clive Kyazze has now added to the speculation, saying Magogo was advised by PLU to leave office.

“Yes, Moses Magogo was advised to step down from his position as FUFA President by PLU, following an ongoing corruption probe, and he said he would consider it,” Kyazze said during NTV Sport Knights.

He added that if Magogo is pushed out, there will be uncertainty on how FUFA manages the transition under CAF and FIFA rules.

Moses Magogo

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IGG petition deepens pressure

The development follows a recent petition filed before the Inspectorate of Government by former Uganda Cranes player Mike Mutyaba.

Mutyaba accused Magogo of alleged corruption, misuse of office, questionable management of football resources, and possible conflict of interest involving entities linked to him.

“We have filed a petition in the office of the IGG against Eng Moses Magogo on matters of corruption under the Constitution, the Inspectorate of Government Act and the Leadership Code Act,” Mutyaba said.

He also asked the IGG to compel Magogo to declare his assets, income, liabilities and business interests.

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Mutyaba further called for Magogo to step aside while the probe continues. He proposed that a transition committee led by former football administrator Mujib Kasule should take charge of FUFA in the meantime.

FUFA transition could be complicated

Magogo has led FUFA since 2013 and remains one of the most powerful figures in Ugandan football.

However, any forced exit could trigger a complex process because national football associations operate under CAF and FIFA regulations. These bodies usually oppose direct political interference in football administration.

This means any transition at FUFA may have to balance local pressure, the IGG probe, public anger and international football governance rules.