VIDEO: Gen Ddamulira challenges Abraham Luzzi to a fitness test

Maj Gen Christopher Ddamulira drew attention at Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday run after challenging Abraham Luzzi to a fitness test and effortlessly showing off his strength.

Maj Gen Christopher Ddamulira impressed many with his fitness during the MK birthday run at Kololo.

He challenged Abraham Luzzi to perform a low squat move during the event.

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Luzzi completed the squat but struggled to rise in a gymnastic style like the general did.

Funds raised from the charity run will support vulnerable children across Uganda.

The Director of Crime Intelligence, Maj Gen Christopher Ddamulira, today showed Ugandans that he is a very fit man.

While at the MK 52nd birthday run held today at Kololo Independence Grounds, the general easily executed a low squat move as if it was second nature and then asked Abraham Luzzi, the former Kampala Central Division Member of Parliament aspirant, to try it out.

Luzzi is known for being vocal about healthy living and is also a strong promoter of sports in the country.

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While he managed to do the squat with guidance from the general, standing up again in a gymnastic manner proved difficult. Gen Ddamulira, however, did it with ease. It was a light moment that brought smiles to observers.

The MK birthday run at Kololo was graced by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa

Meanwhile, thousands of enthusiastic supporters filled the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for the 52nd birthday charity run of the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The cool and pleasant weather encouraged an even larger turnout and ensured smooth participation throughout the morning.

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The marathon, held under the theme “Run for Hope, Run for Charity,” attracted several high-profile figures. These included Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, several cabinet ministers, and top military officials led by Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Sam Okiding.

@vana.0022 Luzzi attends on Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba birthday run today at kololo Airtrip ♬ son original - moustaphasow

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba did not attend because of other state engagements. Instead, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa represented him at the event and stood in for the birthday celebrant during the main ceremonies.

Top leaders of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) also turned up in large numbers, from national leaders to grassroots supporters. Among the prominent PLU figures present were National Vice Chairman Michael Toyota, Secretary General David Kabanda, Balaam Barugahara, Henry Basaliza, Andrew Mwenda, Frank Gashumba, and Frank Mwesigye, among others.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for the 52nd birthday charity run of the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

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Beyond the political and military leadership, members of the business community, religious groups, and cultural institutions also sent representatives to the marathon.

Their presence reflected nearly every part of Ugandan society, from urban professionals to rural community elders.