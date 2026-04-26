Vibe House opens in Kampala with immersive launch event

The launch, held on April 17, 2026, at MoTIV in Bugolobi, brought together media personalities, influencers, creatives and entertainment industry players for an interactive experience that introduced the new space.

Kampala’s lifestyle and entertainment scene has welcomed a new venue after Vibe House officially opened its doors with an open house event hosted by Talent Africa Group and MoTIV Creations Ltd.

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The launch, held on April 17, 2026, at MoTIV in Bugolobi, brought together media personalities, influencers, creatives and entertainment industry players for an interactive experience that introduced the new space.

Vibe House officially opened its doors

Located on Old Portbell Road at MoTIV’s fourth warehouse, Vibe House is positioned as a premium venue for corporate events, nightlife experiences, private functions and cultural gatherings.

Unlike a traditional launch, organisers designed the event as an open house where guests could freely explore the venue and experience its atmosphere.

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Vibe House officially opened its doors

The event ran from afternoon until late evening, featuring curated music, DJ sets and guided tours of the venue. Guests engaged with the space through music, social interaction and live ambience, giving them a feel of what the organisers described as a creative and adaptable environment.

Speaking during the opening, Talent Africa Group chief executive officer Aly Allibhai said the goal was to create meaningful and memorable experiences.

Vibe House officially opened its doors

“Vibe House is about creating experiences that feel intentional and alive. The open house allowed people to truly connect with the space, and the response affirmed that Kampala is ready for something this immersive and dynamic,” Allibhai said.

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Chantal Ngenzi, Head of Operations at MoTIV Creations Ltd, said the venue was built to support creativity and collaboration.

Vibe House officially opened its doors

“We wanted people to experience Vibe House in its most authentic form. This open house was an invitation into what we’ve built—a creative, adaptable space designed for expression, collaboration, and unforgettable moments,” she said.

Organisers said the strong turnout showed growing demand for experience-driven spaces in Kampala, where entertainment, culture and social connection can happen in one place.

Vibe House officially opened its doors

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