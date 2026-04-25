I’m being forced to testify against colleagues - Fred Nyanzi speaks out

Nyanzi, in a statement on Saturday morning, denied ever recording any statement with state authorities regarding the matter and accused the prosecution of trying to use him to harass fellow party members.

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, also known as Chairman Nyanzi, has broken his silence after reports emerged that state prosecutors had listed him among witnesses in the controversial Kanyanya unlawful military drilling case involving NUP supporters.

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Nyanzi, in a statement on Saturday morning, denied ever recording any statement with state authorities regarding the matter and accused the prosecution of trying to use him to harass fellow party members.

“My attention has been drawn to the malicious claims by the state prosecutors that I am one of their witnesses in the ongoing politically motivated harassment and persecution of our comrades at Kanyanya,” Nyanzi said.

“I would like to state from the onset I have never recorded any statement before any authority regarding this matter. I was equally abducted, held incommunicado, tortured, and eventually dumped on the street on the basis of similar malicious charges.”

Nyanzi said while courts have the power to summon anyone as a witness, that authority should be used in the interest of justice and not to aid what he described as political persecution.

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“Such power should be used in the interest of justice and not enabling the prosecutors who clearly have been deployed as weapons to harass, intimidate and instill fear in the country, particularly targeting members and leaders of National Unity Platform,” he said.

He further accused the state of trying to create division within NUP by forcing him to appear against his own colleagues.

“In the instant case it is very clear that the objective of the state isn't only to persecute leaders of NUP but also cause disharmony, mistrust and break cohesion within the organisation,” he said.

Nyanzi insisted the allegations were false and said the case would eventually collapse.

“I would like to firmly state that this malicious development is built on falsehoods and will eventually collapse like all the other lies fabricated against NUP and its leaders,” he said.

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He also called for the release of all political prisoners and urged Ugandans not to be distracted by what he called regime side shows.

Fred Nyanzi's statement

NUP supporters rattled

The news that prosecutors listed Nyanzi among key witnesses in the unlawful military drilling case against NUP foot soldiers at Kanyanya yesterday rattled some members and supporters of the party

Some questioned whether he had cooperated with the state, while others demanded that clears the air on the matter.

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Ninye Tabz, an aide to Bobi Wine, posted on X: “Chairman Nyanzi should come clean and tell us what statement he recorded when he was arrested for that parade! At this point, we may not know what we are dealing with but I can authoritatively say that the state is mainly relying on Nyanzi’s statement to persecute our comrades!”

However, legal experts noted that being named a state witness does not automatically mean cooperation, as courts can compel testimony from individuals believed to have relevant information.