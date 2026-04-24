Controversy as Chairman Nyanzi is named state witness in unlawful drilling case

NUP supporters are divided after Fred Nyanzi was named as a state witness in the unlawful drilling case involving party members.

Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu has been listed as a state witness in the NUP unlawful drilling case.

Some NUP supporters believe his statement may be central to the prosecution case.

Others argue being a state witness does not mean betrayal or cooperation with prosecutors.

The case relates to alleged military-style drills at NUP headquarters in February 2025.

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National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters are up in arms after learning that the state has named former NUP secretary for mobilisation, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, also known as Chairman Nyanzi, among the key witnesses in the unlawful drilling case against party foot soldiers.

While in legal practice being named a state witness does not automatically mean cooperation with prosecutors or betrayal of political allies, many NUP supporters and observers have raised questions about Nyanzi, who is the elder brother of Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, the president of NUP.

In criminal proceedings, prosecutors often list individuals as factual witnesses because they were present during key events or have information needed to explain timelines, locations, or activities under investigation.

Ninye Tabz, an aide to Bobi Wine, posted on X: “Chairman Nyanzi should come clean and tell us what statement he recorded when he was arrested for that parade! At this point, we may not know what we are dealing with but I can authoritatively say that the state is mainly relying on Nyanzi’s statement to persecute our comrades!”

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The suspects in court

Dr Judith Nalukwago appeared to hold a different view in her X post.

“People are misunderstanding the Nyanzi issue and taking it out of context. Legally court can summon anyone to be a state witness as long as they believe you have relevant information to the case. And you cannot refuse to go since it will be contempt of court. Let’s give Mr. Nyanzi grace until the case unfolds, they will put him up and we shall hear his testimony. Let’s not be too fast to blackmail. A lawyer can guide more on this, this is as far as I know🙏”

Another X user replied to her, saying: “I support Bobi wine with my everything but this is an L that was in waiting. Nyanzi was an nrm person for so long. He looked incompetent to be an mp. People have been talking about him auctioning NUP cards. Why isn't he on charge yet he was the commander on the said parade? Why isn't he coming out in a video to clear his name the same way he did when his son went to meet museveni? I don't want to blind follow. I'm not that type.”

Chairman Nyanzi was previously arrested over the same case.

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Several leaders and supporters of NUP have been charged with unlawful drilling under Section 45(1)(b) of the Penal Code Act. The law covers training or practising military exercises without government permission.