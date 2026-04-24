Makerere releases government admission list, cut-off points for 2026/2027

The Office of the Academic Registrar at Makerere University has released the admission lists for government-sponsored students for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The Office of the Academic Registrar at Makerere University has released the admission lists for government-sponsored students for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Makerere’s 2026/2027 government admission list shows strong competition in health sciences and engineering, while business courses admitted the highest number of students.

Makerere University has released government admission lists and cut-off points for 2026/2027.

Dental Surgery, Architecture and Industrial Chemistry were among the most competitive programmes.

Business Administration and Business Computing had the highest student intake.

Fine Art and Conservation Biology recorded some of the lowest entry points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Office of the Academic Registrar at Makerere University has released the admission lists for government-sponsored students for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The office also released cut-off points for government admissions for both Makerere University and Makerere University Business School.

A review of the list shows strong competition in health sciences, engineering and business courses, with several programmes recording top scores above 54 points.

Taara Erin Mahooro topped the Bachelor of Business Administration (ADM) programme with 53.8 points, leading 19 students admitted under government national merit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In BSc Agricultural Engineering, Naomi Ishmael led 11 admitted students with 52.5 points. Bachelor of Agribusiness Management admitted 13 students, with Namutebi Sylvia Tendo topping the list at 54.1 points.

BSc Agriculture admitted 25 students and was led by Atim Priscilla Gracious, who also scored 54.1 points.

Bachelor of Applied Psychology admitted 18 students, with Nagawa Vanessa jointly topping the programme alongside two others at 54.2 points.

In B.Architecture, Nabisunsa Hajarah and Namakula Recheal jointly led 18 admitted students with 54.4 points.

Bachelor of Agricultural Extension and Rural Innovation admitted 13 students and was topped by Cherop Joy Limo with 52.5 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Bachelor of Animal Production and Technology Management, Mwesigwa Julius led eight admitted students with 52.6 points.

Bachelor of Business Computing had one of the largest intakes, admitting 46 students. The top student was Atukunda Atumanya with 54.1 points.

Another Bachelor of Business Administration category (BBD) admitted 48 students, with Akareut Mary Mercy leading at 54.0 points.

Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering admitted 10 students and was topped by Mulungi Suzan Namutebi with 54.3 points.

BSc Bio-processing Engineering admitted seven students, with Zziwa Asuman leading at 51.0 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology admitted 11 students and was topped by Kamukama Emmanuel with 53.0 points.

In BSc Conservation Biology, Akello Sandra Genevieve led eight admitted students with 46.8 points.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery was among the most competitive programmes. It admitted 14 students, and six students jointly shared the highest score of 54.4 points, including Nsononsi Shania Rahmah.

Bachelor of Environmental Health Science admitted eight students, with Ssimbwa Mumtaaz leading at 52.8 points.

Bachelor of Entrepreneurship admitted 34 students and was topped by Ajolorwoth Liberty with 53.7 points.

Bachelor of Environmental Science admitted eight students, with Maate Edigar leading at 50.6 points.

Bachelor of Fine Art also admitted eight students, with Nakato Agnes topping the list at 44.5 points.

BSc Fisheries and Aquaculture admitted 17 students and was led by Kato Bruno Kavuma with 52.7 points.

Bachelor of Geographical Sciences admitted eight students, with Isiko Ryan leading at 53.0 points.

Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics admitted eight students and was topped by Atwine Hytham Kussy with 52.8 points.

Bachelor of International Business admitted 29 students, with Namata Glenna Lwanga emerging as the top student at 54.2 points.

BSc Industrial Chemistry admitted 19 students and was led by Nalumansi Frances Trisha with 54.4 points.

Bachelor of Industrial Art and Applied Design admitted eight students, with Akol Blessing Nalapa Opoloje leading at 48.4 points.

Bachelor of Office and Information Management had at least 15 visible admissions on the available page, with Nakkazi Agnes Happy leading the programme at 53.9 points.

Overall, the most competitive programmes on the visible list were Dental Surgery, Architecture, Industrial Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering, all recording top scores above 54 points.

Business-related courses such as Business Administration and Business Computing had the largest student intakes, while Fine Art and Conservation Biology recorded some of the lowest entry weights on the merit list.