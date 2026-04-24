FULL LIST: MUST unveils 2026 government sponsored students, medicine takes biggest share

MUST’s 2026 government sponsorship list shows medicine leading admissions, pharmacy staying highly competitive, and female students dominating top scores across most programmes.

MUST has released its 2026/2027 Government Sponsorship National Merit Admission List.

Medicine admitted the highest number of students with 35 places.

Pharmacy and engineering remained among the most competitive programmes.

Female students topped or matched male students in most courses.

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Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) has released its Government Sponsorship National Merit Admission List for the 2026/2027 academic year, with medicine taking the biggest share of students admitted.

The Academic Registrar’s Department said admission letters will be ready for collection starting Monday, May 11, 2026.

The list, signed by Academic Registrar Martha Kyoshaba Twinamasiko and dated April 24, 2026, covers eight undergraduate programmes across three faculties and shows strong competition in medicine, pharmacy and engineering.

The Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) programme admitted 35 students, making it the biggest single group on government sponsorship this year.

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Of these, 20 are male and 15 are female.

Five female students, Atugonza Renata, Tusuubira Abigail, Nakitende Joweria, Auma Rose Mary and Ahikiriza Elizabeth, posted the highest weight score on the entire list at 54.5. The top male students in the same programme scored 53.0.

Students admitted for medicine came from districts across the country, including Hoima, Luweero, Mpigi, Lira, Isingiro, Wakiso, Mbarara, Rukiga, Buyende, Sheema, Apac, Ntungamo, Buliisa, Kampala, Kanungu, Manafwa, Kamuli, Mityana and Masaka.

Engineering had the smallest combined intake, with only 21 students admitted across Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical and Industrial Engineering.

Biomedical Engineering admitted five students, with Abeja Patranella Odoch from Kole and Kobugabe Monica from Kabarole leading with 54.3.

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Civil Engineering also admitted five students, topped by Naava Grace from Masaka with 53.9.

Electrical and Electronics Engineering admitted five students, with Atamba Noreen from Mukono leading at 54.0.

Mechanical and Industrial Engineering admitted six students, all male, led by Kambera Fazir from Kayunga with 52.6.

Female students ranked among the top performers in most engineering courses, showing strong performance in science and technology fields.

Beyond medicine, the Faculty of Health Sciences also admitted students into Nursing, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy.

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Pharmacy admitted 15 students, making it the second largest health science group after medicine. The top scorers were Taidkwiza Fausta from Masaka and Nnalinya Dianah Praise from Kampala, both with 54.3.

All pharmacy students scored 52.9 or above, making it one of the most competitive courses by average entry score.

Physiotherapy had the smallest intake, with only four students admitted. Aber Sabrina from Lamwo led the group with 54.3.

In the Faculty of Science, Biological Science Education admitted 34 students, while Physical Science Education admitted 31.

Physical Science Education had the widest score range, from 53.0 to 45.1, showing slightly easier access compared to medicine and pharmacy.

The university list also showed that all admitted students sat their Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education examinations in 2025, with no deferred or repeat candidates from earlier years.

Female students topped or matched male students in most programmes, while Wakiso District produced the highest number of admitted students across several courses.

The highest score on the full list remained 54.5, achieved by the five female MBChB students.