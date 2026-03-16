2025 UACE results: Ranking top schools by subject performance

The subject-by-subject results of the 2025 UACE examinations show schools such as St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende, Uganda Martyrs SS Namugongo, King’s College Budo, Mengo SS and St Andrea Kahwa’s College Hoima leading academic performance across multiple disciplines.

The subject-by-subject results of the 2025 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations reveal a clear pattern of academic strength among some of Uganda’s most established secondary schools.

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The data, published in the Daily Monitor, shows how leading institutions performed across major subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Economics and the humanities.

Several schools again appear prominently across multiple subjects, reinforcing their reputation for consistent academic performance.

Among the most dominant institutions are St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende, Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo, King’s College Budo, Mengo Secondary School and St Andrea Kahwa’s College Hoima, all of which recorded strong performances across science and arts subjects with large numbers of candidates.

In Biology, the top performers include St Andrea Kahwa’s College Hoima, which recorded 78 A grades, 42 Bs, 30 Cs, nine Ds and three Es from 183 candidates; St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende followed with 77 As, 66 Bs, 40 Cs, 18 Ds and three Es from 201 candidates; St Mary’s College Lugazi registered 67 As, 48 Bs and 48 Cs among its 247 candidates; while Mengo Secondary School recorded 52 As, 67 Bs and 82 Cs out of 280 candidates.

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Other strong schools include King’s College Budo with 49 As from 136 candidates, Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo with 47 As from 196 candidates, St Gracious Secondary School Lira with 44 As from 299 candidates, Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga with 36 As from 58 candidates, Gombe Secondary School with 33 As from 103 candidates and Kawempe Muslim Secondary School with 30 As from 70 candidates.

Christian Religious Education results show Seroma Christian High School leading with 50 A grades and 51 Bs from 37 candidates; Seeta High School Mukono recorded 30 As from 35 candidates, while BP Cipriano Kihangire Secondary School produced 26 As among 42 candidates.

Amus College School followed with 25 As, while Seeta High School A-Level Campus recorded 24 As from 38 candidates. Other schools appearing among the top performers include St Noa Mawagali Secondary School Jinja, Holy Cross Lake View Secondary School Jinja, Rines Secondary School Namusera, St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde and Merryland High School Entebbe.

In Agriculture Principles and Practice, Amus College School led the rankings with 14 A grades, 35 Bs and 27 Cs from 86 candidates; Ngora High School followed with eight As among 46 candidates, while Bugamba Secondary School recorded four As among 36 candidates.

Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo and St Noa Mawagali Secondary School Jinja also appeared among the leading schools, alongside Karambi Secondary School, St Mary’s College Lugazi, Iganga Secondary School, Lusiba Progressive Secondary School and St Thomas Vocational Secondary School Rubirizi.

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Economics results show Mengo Secondary School Annex recording the largest number of high grades with 54 As and 117 Bs from 417 candidates. Amus College School followed with 50 As from 84 candidates, while Seeta High School Mukono recorded 38 As among 145 candidates. Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo produced 24 As among 175 candidates, while King’s College Budo registered 23 As among 156 candidates.

Other notable schools include Bulooba Royal College, St Mark’s College Namagoma, Amus College School Annex, Gombe Secondary School and Wisdom High School Akalo.

In Art, Seeta High School A-Level Campus produced 35 A grades from 48 candidates, followed by Naalya Secondary School Namugongo with 17 As among 24 candidates. Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo recorded nine As from 19 candidates, while Shepherd High School Katovu registered 13 As from 34 candidates.

Other schools appearing in the top group include King’s College Budo, Midland High School Kawempe, Vision for Africa High School Nakifuma, Forest Hill College Mukono, Lubiri Secondary School and St Gracious Secondary School Lira.

Chemistry results show Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo producing 83 A grades from 292 candidates, followed by St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende with 59 As from 250 candidates. St Gracious Secondary School Lira registered 55 As, while King’s College Budo recorded 51 As and St Andrea Kahwa’s College Hoima produced 48 As.

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Other strong performers include Bukedea Comprehensive School, Mengo Secondary School, Amus College School, Mbale Secondary School and Ntare School.

Entrepreneurship Education was led by Amus College School with 82 As from 157 candidates. Bukedea Comprehensive School Northern Compass followed with 65 As from 109 candidates, while Bulooba Royal College recorded 47 As among 122 candidates. St Mark’s College Namagoma and Seeta High School Mukono also produced strong results. Other schools among the top performers include Amus College School Annex, Kawempe Muslim Secondary School, Seeta High School Green Campus Mukono, Lowell Girls School Nsimbe and Bukedea Comprehensive School.

In Geography, Amus College School again appeared among the top institutions with 24 A grades from 96 candidates. Mengo Secondary School Annex followed with 17 As from 86 candidates, while Seeta High School Mukono recorded 16 As from 52 candidates. Other schools with strong results include St Mary’s Vocational School Kyamuhunga, Seeta High School A-Level Campus, Immaculate Heart Girls School, Kitagata High School, Our Lady of Africa Secondary School, St Mary’s College Lugazi and St Mary’s College Rushoroza.

History results place Seeta High School among the strongest performers with 42 A grades from 47 candidates, while St Mark’s College Namagoma recorded 41 As from 114 candidates. St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende produced 40 As among 130 candidates, while Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo registered 38 As from 59 candidates. Other schools appearing prominently include St Julian High School Annex Gayaza, Buddo Secondary School, St Julian High School Annex 3 Gayaza, Airforce Secondary School Entebbe, Makerere College School Mulawa and Seeta High School.

Mathematics results highlight St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende as the leading performer with 163 A grades among 381 candidates. Amus College School followed with 147 As among 353 candidates, while Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo recorded 122 As from 408 candidates. St Andrea Kahwa’s College Hoima produced 106 As, while Mengo Secondary School registered 104 As and King’s College Budo produced 98 As. Other schools appearing among the top performers include Bukedea Comprehensive School Northern Compass, St Mary’s College Lugazi, Bukedea Comprehensive School and Ntare School.

In Literature in English, Immaculate Heart Girls School recorded the strongest results with 36 A grades among 92 candidates. Mengo Secondary School Annex followed with 32 As from 28 candidates, while Iganga Secondary School produced 30 As among 42 candidates. Other schools in the top group include Seeta High School, Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo, St Mary’s College Lugazi, St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende, Nabisunsa Girls’ School, Gayaza High School and Seeta High School Green Campus Mukono.

Physics results again show Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo performing strongly with 32 A grades among 184 candidates. King’s College Budo recorded 44 As from 157 candidates, while Mengo Secondary School produced 27 As among 211 candidates. Other schools with strong results include BP Cipriano Kihangire Secondary School Kampala, Ntare School, St Mary’s College Kisubi, Seeta High School, St Mary’s College Lugazi, Seeta High School Mukono and Namilyango College.