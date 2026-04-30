Fashion in a glass: High fashion meets cinema with Tanqueray this Friday

Drawing inspiration from the editorial glamour of the classic film, “The Devil wears Prada”, this red-carpet affair will bring together Kampala’s fashion icons for a night of elegance, culminating in a first viewing of the sequel at Century Cinemax.

This Friday Tanqueray is hosting an exclusive high fashion cinema experience at Arena Mall, where an elevated gin experience meets the world of style to turn every moment into a worthwhile memory.

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Drawing inspiration from the editorial glamour of the classic film, “The Devil wears Prada”, this red-carpet affair will bring together Kampala’s fashion icons for a night of elegance, culminating in a first viewing of the sequel at Century Cinemax.

Tanqueray is hosting an exclusive high fashion cinema experience at Arena Mall

Ahead of the anticipated high society experience, Nancy Nansikombi the Tanqueray East Africa Brand Manager expressed her excitement.

“This is a celebration of the meticulous craft that defines both high fashion and the perfect pour. Through our global It’s Showtime campaign, Tanqueray invites those who appreciate the finer things in life, to step into their style game and enjoy the refined Tanqueray experience where every detail is crafted to perfection”.

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“Much like the icons in the movie, Tanqueray will not just show up; it’ll make an entrance. And so, we are thrilled to host the first viewing of such an iconic story, celebrating its legact two decades later”, she concluded.

Tanqueray is hosting an exclusive high fashion cinema experience at Arena Mall

Lucky quests will sip on fashion-inspired cocktails that will infuse bold botanicals of Tanqueray London dry Gin with the editorial glamour for an unforgettable experience.