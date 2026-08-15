Chameleone’s son Abba Marcus arrested after split with pregnant girlfriend

Jose Chameleone's son Abba Marcus Mayanja has been arrested in Minnesota for alleged domestic assault following a split with his pregnant girlfriend.

Abba Marcus Mayanja was booked by Edina Police on August 14, 2026, over an alleged misdemeanor domestic assault.

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His bail or bond was listed at $10,000.

Hours earlier, he announced his break-up and defended what he described as retaliation during problems in the relationship.

Mayanja and his girlfriend had revealed in April that they were expecting their first child.

Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone’s son, Abba Marcus Mayanja, has been arrested in Minnesota in the United States over an alleged domestic assault.

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Hours before the arrest, Abba had announced the end of his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend and accused her of cheating.

Mayanja, 20, was booked by Edina Police on August 14, 2026, according to booking information published by Minneapolis Safety and Crime Alerts.

He faces a misdemeanor charge related to domestic assault, involving an alleged act intended to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death.

The information indicated that he remained in custody at the time it was published, with bail or bond listed at $10,000.

His arrest came shortly after a series of posts on his verified Instagram account in which he announced that he had separated from his girlfriend.

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Abba Marcus Mayanja's mugshots after arrest

“Finally done w this abusive ass girl,” Mayanja wrote in one of the posts.

In another post, he accused his girlfriend of provoking him over time and suggested that his actions had been retaliation.

“Do the womanly shi n paint me evil like I retaliate for nothing,” he wrote, before claiming that people close to him knew him as “peaceful unprovoked”.

He also accused his girlfriend of spending months learning what upset him before using it against him. He said he did not want to remain with someone who could not acknowledge her own faults.

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The posts did not give details of the incident that led to his arrest. It also remains unclear from the available booking information whether his girlfriend was the complainant in the domestic assault case.

The development comes months after Mayanja and his girlfriend, identified in Ugandan entertainment reports as Angel, revealed that they were expecting their first child.

A screengrab from the video showing Abba Marcus and his pregnant girlfriend Angel

Reports in April said Angel was about 19 weeks pregnant at the time. The couple had appeared together in social media videos showing her baby bump.

Mayanja had also shared parts of their relationship on social media since last year, giving followers glimpses into their life together in the United States.

The pregnancy attracted attention in Uganda because it would make Chameleone a grandfather for the first time. Mayanja is the eldest son of the veteran musician and Daniella Atim.

Chameleone and Atim have five children together. Their marriage ended after years of well-publicised marital difficulties, with Atim settling in the United States with the children.