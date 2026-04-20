VIDEO: Abba’s girlfriend Angel is pregnant
Abba Marcus and his girlfriend Angel are expecting a baby.
Angel is reportedly 19 weeks pregnant.
The announcement video sparked reactions on social media.
Marcus lives in the United States with his family.
Abba Marcus is set to make his father, music legend Jose Chameleone, and his mother, Daniella Atim, grandparents.
Marcus, 20, the first-born of the estranged couple, shared the news on social media alongside his girlfriend, Angel, 19, by showing her baby bump.
The video stirred reactions online, as Marcus was seen grabbing Angel’s body in a suggestive manner.
Reports indicate that Angel is 19 weeks pregnant, which is about four months and three weeks.
Abba Marcus's girlfriend, Angel, is 19 weeks pregnant and they are excited. pic.twitter.com/ue1sdUjCMr— Patro Uganda (@PatroUganda) April 19, 2026
Abba Marcus has publicly shared moments with his girlfriend since last year, giving followers glimpses into their relationship.
Marcus currently lives in the United States with his siblings and their mother.
They relocated there in 2018. Before Angel, his known girlfriend was Mitchelle Kaddu, daughter of U.S.-based Ugandan singer Desire Luzinda. Marcus later revealed last year that the relationship did not work out.