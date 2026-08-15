Spiro deploys electric motorcycles for Rwenzori Marathon

Electric mobility company Spiro has partnered with the Rwenzori Marathon

Electric mobility company Spiro has partnered with the Rwenzori Marathon

Spiro partners with the 2026 Rwenzori Marathon as official Green Mobility Partner, deploying electric motorcycles to support race officials and medical teams.

Electric mobility company Spiro has partnered with the Rwenzori Marathon as its official Green Mobility Partner for 2026, with its motorcycles set to support officials, journalists and medical teams during the race.

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The partnership was unveiled with a Green Boda Boda ride through Kampala involving more than 200 Spiro riders.

Under the deal, Spiro will deploy electric motorcycles during the marathon in Kasese to transport key personnel. Organisers say the initiative will demonstrate how electric transport can support major sporting events while cutting emissions.

Rwenzori Marathon co-founder Amos Wekesa said the partnership connects physical fitness with environmental protection.

“The Rwenzori Marathon is one of the world’s unique sports, where we have people running across the equator. This partnership with Spiro is more than running but connecting personal health with environmental health,” Wekesa said.

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“We are proud to have Spiro on board as our green mobility partner, promoting the green and clean transport in the marathon.”

Spiro Uganda deputy country head Bruce Mucunguzi said the company will use the event to promote cleaner transport in Kasese and highlight the need to protect the Rwenzori region from pollution.

“As an electric mobility solutions provider, we believe that a healthy population starts with a healthy environment. There is an urgent need to embrace clean transport,” Mucunguzi said.

Electric mobility company Spiro has partnered with the Rwenzori Marathon

He said Spiro would take its clean mobility campaign to Kasese and use the marathon to demonstrate alternatives to fossil fuel-powered transport.

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Mucunguzi said healthier lifestyles also depend on clean air, safe spaces and communities with less pollution.

Spiro says it has deployed more than 30,000 electric motorcycles on Ugandan roads. The company uses a battery-swapping network that allows riders to exchange depleted batteries for charged ones instead of waiting for motorcycles to recharge.

The company is promoting electric motorcycles as an alternative to petrol-powered boda bodas as Uganda grapples with growing traffic and vehicle emissions.

The Rwenzori Marathon will give Spiro another platform to showcase electric motorcycles beyond everyday passenger transport.

The race brings runners to Kasese and takes participants through areas around the Equator and the Rwenzori region.

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