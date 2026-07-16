Rwenzori Marathon gets Shs 3.7 billion boost from government, cleared by health ministry

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang handed over the dummy cheque to Rwenzori Marathon founder Amos Wekesa at Fairway Hotel in Kampala

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang handed over the dummy cheque to Rwenzori Marathon founder Amos Wekesa at Fairway Hotel in Kampala

The government has committed Shs 3.7 billion to the Rwenzori Marathon as the Ministry of Health confirms the event can proceed following the discharge of Uganda's last Ebola patient.

Government has allocated Shs 3.7 billion through NCS to expand the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon.

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The Ministry of Health has cleared the race after confirming Uganda has no active Ebola cases.

About 8,000 runners from Uganda and more than 30 countries are expected on August 22.

Organisers say the marathon is boosting tourism, sports and the economy in Kasese.

The government has committed Shs 3.7 billion to the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon as it seeks to grow Uganda's only World Athletics Label road race into a globally recognised sporting event.

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The funding, announced on July 16, 2026, will be channelled through the National Council of Sports (NCS) to expand the marathon's operations and raise its international profile ahead of this year's edition on August 22 in Kasese District.

The announcement came as the Ministry of Health confirmed that Uganda's last Ebola patient had been discharged, clearing the way for the marathon to proceed under strict public health guidelines. Organisers expect about 8,000 runners from Uganda and more than 30 countries to participate.

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang said the government was backing the marathon because of its growing impact on sports, tourism and local communities.

"On behalf of government, if you have ideas that are scientifically proven, there is no way government cannot support you. I was part of the marathon twice, I have seen the impact," Ogwang said.

He said Uganda had produced athletes who compete in major international races but lacked a home-grown event that could attract elite competition and benefit local runners.

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"We have seen our children run in London, New York, Amsterdam, but here we haven't had a product where you can run and perform and win at home. Sports have been here, tourism has been here, but nobody was building that product," he said.

Ogwang said the government's ambition is to help the race attain World Athletics Gold Label status.

The government has committed Shs 3.7 billion to the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

National Council of Sports General Secretary Dr Patrick Bernard Ogwel said the marathon had transformed an idea that had failed to take off years earlier.

"Many years ago I was asked to develop a proposal for the Rwenzori Marathon. I still have that proposal, but it died. I want to commend Amos and the team for making it real," Ogwel said.

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NCS chairperson Ambrose Tashobya said the council wants to help make running a lifestyle for Ugandans while strengthening the marathon's international standing.

"We want to see this become a lifestyle choice in Uganda—a healthier life. NCS believes we should support the marathon and help get it to a level where the world cannot ignore you," Tashobya said.

The Ministry of Health also used the event to reassure participants after confirming that Uganda no longer has any active Ebola cases.

Health ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said the country had entered the mandatory 42-day waiting period before the World Health Organization can officially declare the outbreak over.

"Today we discharged our last Ebola survivor. As we speak, we have no patient with Ebola in Uganda. We have started the countdown of 42 days for WHO to declare us Ebola-free," Ainebyoona said.

He said the ministry had already authorised the marathon to proceed on August 22, provided organisers comply with health guidelines for mass gatherings.

"The marathon has been cleared to happen. We have provided guidelines to make sure it is safe. I wish to state that Uganda is safe. Uganda is open for visitors," he said.

Health ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona

The ministry has directed organisers to maintain symptom screening at entry points, provide handwashing and sanitising facilities, disinfect high-contact surfaces, manage crowds, train staff on health protocols and ensure rapid referral of anyone who develops symptoms during the event.

Uganda Tourism Board chief executive Ron Kawamara said the marathon has become an important tourism product that attracts international visitors and boosts local businesses.

"It started without much support from government in the beginning, and now it competes against races in Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa, bringing thousands of runners here, many of them big spenders. As someone from this region, I can say this marathon is great for the local economy," Kawamara said.

Uganda Breweries Limited, through its Tusker Lite brand, confirmed that race kits are already being distributed ahead of the event.

Marathon founder Amos Wekesa welcomed the government's investment, saying the race had become more than a sporting event.

"With the government's support, we will build a marathon that builds not just Kasese, but the country. We are poor, but we don't need handouts—we need to earn," Wekesa said.