State vows to pin Lukwago, Ssemujju, Rwomushana in plot to assassinate president: case moved to High Court

Makindye Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera committed Erias Lukwago to the High Court for trial on a charge of misprision of treason. Prosecutors allege Lukwago failed to report meetings discussing plans to overthrow the government.

The Chief Magistrate's Court at Makindye has committed former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago to the High Court for trial on a charge of misprision of treason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera on Thursday ruled that the case should proceed to the High Court, where the ailing Lukwago will take a plea and can apply for bail.

The commencement of the trail she said will be at the high court’s most convenient session.

While delivering the committal, Basemera read out the summary of the indictment which he said the State Prosecution intend to lay out and adduce evidence pinning, Lukwago along with other of his colleagues in a plot to overthrow the government of Uganda by assassinating President Yoweri Museveni.

Col Dr Kizza Besigye and his co-accused, Obeid Kamulegeya Lutale

Advertisement

Advertisement

These include among others, Col Dr Kizza Besigye, Obeid Lutale, former MP and Kamuli district chair Salaam Musumba, former Kira MP Ssemujju Nganda, former head of ISO Chalese Rwomushana, among others.

In its summary of the indictment, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said it intends to prove that Lukwago, now president of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), failed to report knowledge of an alleged conspiracy to overthrow the government by force.

The prosecution alleges that Lukwago, together with PFF members and other opposition politicians, attended meetings in which plans to recruit military expertise, gather intelligence and procure weapons were allegedly discussed.

The prosecution alleges that a private security contractor identified as Andrew Wilson (AW) was approached in 2021 by Joel Wakayima, a Ugandan based in Switzerland, to supply firearms and train Ugandans at home and abroad to overthrow the government.

State prosecutors claim Wilson instead reported the approach to Ugandan authorities through the commander of the Ugandan AMISOM contingent in Somalia and later worked with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) as an undercover operative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the indictment, Wakayima later introduced Wilson to Salaam Musumba, who allegedly requested training in covert communication and intelligence gathering for individuals tasked with spying on the Ugandan government.

The prosecution further alleges that Musumba later convened another meeting attended by Lukwago, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Lubega Mukaku and Charles Rwomushana.

State prosecutors claim Wilson agreed during the meeting to act as the group's military adviser and that Lukwago knew about the discussions but failed to report them to the authorities.

"The discussions in the meeting were recorded and the recording will be relied on during trial," the prosecution states in the indictment.

The prosecution also alleges that former FDC president Dr Kizza Besigye met Wilson in Switzerland on October 28, 2023, where he allegedly requested counterfeit Uganda shillings to destabilise the economy and sought poison to target government officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Besigye also allegedly shared details of military barracks and other government installations as potential targets.

The state further claims that during another meeting in 2024, Besigye allegedly asked Wilson to assassinate President Museveni using a drone strike and promised to provide details of the President's movements to facilitate the attack.

Prosecutors contend that Lukwago, by virtue of his position as PFF president, knew about the alleged meetings and plans but failed to report them.

The indictment also alleges that before Besigye's arrest in Nairobi on November 17, 2024, he and Obeid Lutale met Wilson and discussed plans to trigger civil unrest beginning with the assassination of the President in March 2025. The prosecution claims Lukwago knew about the Nairobi meeting but did not inform the authorities.