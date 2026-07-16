Speedball Summer set to showcase Uganda's next generation of creatives

Guinness Smooth has partnered with Speedball Summer to support young Ugandan creatives through a fashion, music and arts showcase scheduled for August 1, 2026

Guinness Smooth has joined hands with Speedball Summer to support Uganda’s growing creative industry through the second edition of the fashion and culture showcase set for August 1, 2026, at Motiv in Bugolobi.

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The partnership brings together Guinness Smooth and Speedball Summer to create a platform where young designers, artists, musicians and other creatives can showcase their work while celebrating self-expression and innovation.

The event forms part of Guinness Smooth's Make It Yours campaign, which encourages young people to embrace their individuality and turn their creativity into opportunity. Organisers say the collaboration will transform the fashion runway into a space where emerging talent can tell their stories and inspire others.

Organised by Kampala streetwear collective Speedball Mag, Speedball Summer has grown into one of the city's leading youth-driven cultural events. It combines fashion, music, art and community, giving opportunities to designers, stylists, photographers, models, musicians and other creatives. This year's edition will feature a fashion runway accompanied by a live orchestra.

Guinness Smooth says the partnership reflects its commitment to supporting creative communities and giving young talent opportunities to thrive through collaborations with cultural platforms.

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As part of the event, the brand will introduce an interactive runway experience designed to place both the audience and participating creatives at the centre of the show.

Denise Paula Nazzinda, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager, said the partnership reflects the company's belief in the power of creativity.

"At Guinness Smooth, we believe creativity has the power to shape culture and inspire new possibilities. Through our 'Make It Yours' campaign, we are committed to creating opportunities for young creatives to express themselves boldly and showcase their talents on platforms that matter. Partnering with Speedball Summer is a natural fit because they have built a movement that celebrates authenticity, community, and fearless self-expression. Together, we are creating an experience that encourages every creative to own their story, own their style, and truly Make It Yours."

Founded to promote Ugandan street fashion, Speedball has grown beyond a clothing brand into a creative movement that supports local craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and Ugandan storytelling. Through fashion events and creative collaborations, it continues to promote home-grown talent.

Guinness Smooth said the collaboration also reflects its wider support for Uganda's creative economy by investing in experiences that encourage innovation, collaboration and cultural expression.

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