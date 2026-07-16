Uganda Ebola-free at last: Last patient discharged

Uganda has discharged the last Ebola patient

Uganda has discharged the last Ebola patient

Uganda has no active Ebola patients after discharging its final case but must complete a 42-day surveillance period before the outbreak is officially declared over.

Uganda has discharged its last Ebola patient from Mulago hospital.

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The country recorded 20 confirmed cases, two deaths and 18 recoveries.

Health officials used testing, isolation and contact tracing to control transmission.

Uganda must complete 42 days without a new case before WHO declares the outbreak over

Uganda has discharged its last Ebola patient, leaving the country without an active case of the disease.

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Health authorities have now begun the final 42-day countdown required before the outbreak can be declared over by the World Health Organization.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona announced the development on Thursday, describing it as a major victory for health workers and the country.

“Today is a great day. I am pleased to announce that we have just discharged our last patient of the Ebola disease. I can now confirm that we have no more active Ebola cases,” Ainebyoona said.

“We shall remain vigilant: what now remains is for us to wait for the 42 days before the World Health Organization can fully clear us. We have started the countdown. But that is all a formality. The situation is under control.”

The patient had been receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

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Uganda has recorded 20 confirmed cases during the outbreak. Two patients died, while the other 18 recovered following treatment.

Most infections were linked to travellers from the Democratic Republic of Congo, while health authorities also recorded transmission among contacts and health workers.

Uganda and the DRC declared the outbreak on May 15, 2026. Laboratory tests identified the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

The World Health Organisation declared the cross-border outbreak a public health emergency of international concern as infections and deaths rose in eastern DRC.

Uganda strengthened screening at border points and health facilities.

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Response teams isolated suspected cases, tested samples and traced people who had contact with patients.

The Ministry of Health says it has tested more than 2,400 people and listed over 800 contacts during the response.

All active contacts have completed the required 21-day monitoring period.

Uganda and the DRC also launched a joint cross-border response to improve surveillance, information sharing and the movement of suspected patients.

Uganda, however, cannot yet formally declare the outbreak over. WHO requires affected countries to go 42 consecutive days without a new confirmed case. The period represents twice the maximum incubation time for Ebola.