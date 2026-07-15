Private companies operating critical infrastructure have been asked to work with the government

Private companies operating critical infrastructure have been asked to work with the government

NITA-U rolls out new plan to protect Uganda from cyber threats

The government has launched an updated national information security framework to strengthen cybersecurity and protect Uganda’s growing digital systems.

By Nicholas Akasula

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The minister of ICT and National Guidance, Justine Kasule Lumumba, has launched the Updated National Information Security Framework (NISF) 2026.

The framework reaffirms the government’s commitment to strengthening cybersecurity and building a secure, resilient and trusted digital Uganda.

The launch took place at Four Points by Sheraton Kampala and brought together representatives from government ministries, departments and agencies, as well as cybersecurity stakeholders.

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The National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) hosted the event under the Uganda Digital Acceleration Project-Government Network (UDAP-GovNet).

In her remarks, Lumumba said information security had become a national development priority.

“Information security is no longer just a technical matter for ICT officers. It is now a matter of national security, economic development, public service delivery, and public trust,” Lumumba said.

She said the government now delivers more services through digital platforms and must protect information systems and citizens’ data.

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Lumumba said NITA-U developed the original National Information Security Framework in 2014 under the National Information Security Strategy.

Presidential Security Directive No. 1 of 2014 endorsed the framework and gave government institutions a common approach to managing information security risks.

She said technological changes and emerging cyber threats over the past decade had created the need for an updated framework.

The revised framework gives institutions practical guidance on strengthening cybersecurity governance, conducting security assessments, implementing basic security controls and building resilience against emerging threats.

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“Cybersecurity must begin with leadership. Accounting Officers, Boards and senior managers must understand that information security risks are institutional risks. A serious cyber incident can disrupt service delivery, lead to financial losses and erode public trust,” she said.

Lumumba asked all ministries, departments and agencies to work with NITA-U to implement the framework.

She urged institutions to conduct regular cybersecurity assessments, address identified weaknesses and strengthen their ability to respond to cyber threats.

She also asked private sector organisations that operate critical infrastructure to work with the government to protect Uganda’s digital systems.