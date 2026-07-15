Woman arrested after Mbuya court eviction turns chaotic

Police say Prossy Agaba assaulted the officer leading the operation and was arrested and charged

Police say Prossy Agaba assaulted the officer leading the operation and was arrested and charged

Police say the Mbuya eviction followed a valid High Court order and insist officers only provided security during the exercise.

Police say the July 13, 2026 eviction followed a High Court judgment and a valid warrant of execution.

Officers from Jinja Road Police Division provided security while court-authorised officials enforced the order.

Police say Prossy Agaba assaulted the officer leading the operation and was arrested and charged.

The force denies demolishing any structures and advises aggrieved parties to seek legal remedies through the courts.

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The Uganda Police Force has defended its role in an eviction in Mbuya, Kampala, after a woman accused officers of throwing her out of her property illegally in a video shared on social media.

Police said the eviction took place on July 13, 2026, at plots 55 and 56 on Ismael Road in Mbuya. The force said the exercise followed a High Court order issued after a civil dispute over ownership of the land.

According to police, the High Court ruled on February 28, 2024, and declared the rightful owner of the property. The court also ordered vacant possession of the land.

Police said efforts to enforce the ruling failed, prompting the court to issue a valid warrant of execution.

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Even the ones with guns are evicted, then who am I who even doesn't have anyone to call🫩👐

Cc. H.E President @KagutaMuseveni

Cc. CDF Gen. @mkainerugaba https://t.co/39y6g9DPA2 pic.twitter.com/4jIK2Srux6 — Adams (@KRubagyemura) July 15, 2026

The force said court-authorised officers carried out the eviction while officers from Jinja Road Police Division provided security to prevent violence and keep order.

Police said their role was limited to ensuring the court process proceeded peacefully and within the law.

During the operation, police said a woman identified as Prossy Agaba became hostile and assaulted the officer leading the police team.

Afande @briansimpo is one of the very few professional and humble @PoliceUg officer that I know.Why would he be slapped while on duty?



Dear Ugandans,this familiarity and arrogance towards these law enforcement officers is totally uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/hINSajekBi — 🅰️aron Kaviiri Ateenyi (@AaronKaviiri) July 15, 2026

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The force said officers arrested Agaba and charged her.

Police also dismissed claims that officers demolished the property.

It said all structures on the land remained standing when the police team completed its assignment and left the scene.

"The Force reiterates that its involvement in the matter was limited to providing security and ensuring that the court-sanctioned process was conducted peacefully and lawfully," police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, SP Rachael Kawala, said in a statement.